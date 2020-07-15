comscore Oppo launches A12s with MediaTek Helio P35, Android 9 | BGR India
Oppo launches A12s with MediaTek Helio P35, Android 9

The latest version of the A12 gets minor updates and is likely to be available in the coming weeks.

  • Published: July 15, 2020 1:35 PM IST
Oppo has launched the successor to the A12s smartphone this week. The new A12s is another entry-level device from the brand which gives you basic features. The phone has launched in Cambodia this week and will most likely head to India in the coming months. The A12s is priced at USD 129 (Rs 9,700 approx) for the 3GB + 32GB variant. Also Read - Oppo 125W VOOC, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge technologies launched; 4,000mah in 20 minutes

Oppo A12s features a 6.2-inch HD+ 720×1520 pixels display with a waterdrop notch. The phone runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie version. It comes powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 3GB RAM, and offers an internal storage of 32GB which is further expandable. For imaging, Oppo A12s gets dual rear cameras 13-megapixel as the primary sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. On the front you have 5-megapixel camera for selfies. Also Read - Oppo 125W fast charging tech launch on July 15: All you need to know

The phone features a physical rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, gets headphone jack, and comes loaded with a 4,230mAh battery. So essentially, the A12s is a minor upgrade over the Oppo A12s which launched in India last month. The phone was priced at Rs 9,990 for the base variant. Also Read - Oppo R15 gets stable ColorOS 7 update with Android 10

Oppo A12 specifications

The Oppo A12s features a 6.22-inch LCD screen with a 720X1520 pixels resolution screen. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a 19:9 Aspect Ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. There are two variants of either 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated memory card slot that can further expand storage to another 256GB.

Oppo 125W VOOC, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge technologies launched; 4,000mah in 20 minutes

Oppo 125W VOOC, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge technologies launched; 4,000mah in 20 minutes

the Oppo A12s has a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The device sports 6x digital zoom and burst mode. The 6x digital zoom enabling users to take good quality zoom shots with more precision, whereas the burst mode enables a user to capture numerous images in quick succession. The phone launched with ColorOS 6.1 based on an outdated Android 9.0 Pie. The A12s competes with other entry-level devices like Realme Narzo 10A, the Infinix Hot 9, and the upcoming Redmi 9 in the country.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2020 1:35 PM IST

Best Sellers