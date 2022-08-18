Oppo launches ColorOS 13: Here are its top features

Google, earlier this week, announced Android 13 mobile operating system for Android devices. Now, just days later, Oppo has announced ColorOS 13 skin for its smartphones. ColorOS 13 is based on Android 13 and it features a new ‘Aquamorphic design’ which the company has a more user-friendly user interface and more seamless visual experience. It also comes with new security and privacy features along with new multi-tasking features. Also Read - Did you get Android 12 update instead of Android 13? Here’s what Google has to say

Here are top ColorOS 13 features you should know about: Also Read - Google won’t let Pixel 6 series users to downgrade to Android 12 after downloading Android 13

ColorOS 13 features

— As mentioned before, ColorOS 13 comes with the company’s new Aquamorphic design, which Oppo says is inspired by the changing colour of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 4G launches with 90Hz display, triple cameras, and Snapdragon 680 SoC

— It comes with a new series of Always-On Display images called ‘Homeland’, which shows scenes of wild animals in nature. Oppo says that Always-On Display animations reveal changes in the homes where animals live. These animations are based on daily temperature changes and are aimed at helping users pay attention to climate change. The company has also reduced the Always-On Display refresh rate to just 1Hz, which in turn reduces power consumption by up to 30 percent.

— ColorOS 13 is powered by Oppo’s Dynamic Computing Engine, which is aimed at delivering a smoother and a more stable user experience. This engine brings two significant improvements to ColorOS 13. The first is increased battery life and second one is the ability to keep more apps open in the background.

Oppo says that Dynamic Computing Engine “improves the scheduling of hardware resources to extend battery life by achieving a better balance between high performance and low power consumption. It also helps to keep more apps alive in the background, making it possible to switch between multiple apps without experiencing lag while switching”.

— For ColorOS 13, Oppo has partnered with companies such as Bitmoji, Spotify, Swiggy and Zomato to provide users a personalised experiences through the Smart Always-On Display.

— ColorOS 13 also brings what the company calls a ‘Meeting Assistant’ on an Oppo smartphone. The company says that the meeting assistant can automatically prioritise wireless data packages to provide a more stable connection during online calls. It also simplifies banner notifications to minimise distractions while allowing users to add a Notes shortcut that helps to take meeting notes in a small pop-up window.

— The company has also made improvements to the ColorOS’ multi-device connect functionality. Oppo says that the Multi-Screen Connect now supports seamless connectivity between Oppo smartphones and Oppo Pad Air, and Oppo smartphones and PCs. Users can connect their smartphone to a PC via Multi-Screen Connect and use the mobile apps simultaneously on the PC screen.

— On the privacy front, ColorOS 13 has a Auto Pixelate feature that can automatically recognise and blur out the profile photos and names in chat screenshots with one tap. It also has a Private Safe feature that is encrypted with the widely-used Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to provide high levels of security.

ColorOS 13 roll out schedule

As far as availability is concerned, Oppo said that it plans to update nearly 35 smartphone models within the year, covering more than 60 countries and regions and as many as 160 million users.

The company will begin ColorOS 13 roll out with the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the Oppo Find X5 getting the update today. The company will then bring ColorOS 13 to over 20 more devices starting 2023.