comscore Oppo launches Enco Buds2 earbuds with deep base at Rs 1,799: Details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Launches Enco Buds2 Earbuds With Deep Base At Rs 1799 Details Here
News

Oppo launches new Enco Buds2 earbuds at Rs 1,799: Check details

News

The OPPO Enco Buds2 get a titanium diaphragm coating on these drivers improves the earbuds’ treble for an overall balanced sound.

Oppo Enco Buds2

Oppo Enco Buds2 launched

Oppo has launched its budget earbuds in India called Oppo Enco Buds2. The new earbuds are the successor to the Enco Buds will be available on Oppo Store and Flipkart at Rs 1,799 starting August 31. The Oppo Enco Buds2 will be available in a single black colour option on the Oppo  Store and Flipkart. The new earbuds come with 10mm Titanised Driver, the company claims Oppo Enco Buds2 can provide a backup of up to 28 hours. Also Read - Oppo launches Android 13-based ColorOS 13: Check its top features, roll out schedule

The Oppo Enco Buds2 get a titanium diaphragm coating on these drivers improves the earbuds’ treble for an overall balanced sound. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 4G launches with 90Hz display, triple cameras, and Snapdragon 680 SoC

Oppo claims the new TWS Buds2 get the Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos which features three types of settings: Original Sound, Bass Boost and Clear Vocals. The TWS also carry an IPX4-rating that certifies them against sweat during workouts and even splashes. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

The Enco Buds2 support seven hours of listening on a full charge, with three recharges from the case for up to 28 hours of listening. Oppo claims the buds can provide a backup of 1 hour with a charge of just 10 minutes.

For calling, Oppo equips the Enco Buds2 with AI deep noise cancellation algorithms that it claims simulates binaural hearing—based on a deep neural network (DNN).

The TWS also comes with low-latency Bluetooth 5.2 Transmission that enables a more stable connectivity. The Bluetooth latency level is the highest while using Oppo mobile phones. This means users can now experience the same audio and video synchronisation as wired headphones while gaming.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 12:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google partners with MeitY: Here s what they are up to
News
Google partners with MeitY: Here s what they are up to
WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities: What it looks like

Apps

WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities: What it looks like

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to iQoo Neo 6 5G: Best 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in India right now

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to iQoo Neo 6 5G: Best 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in India right now

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Wearables

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, 25 August 2022: Check out the latest active codes here

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, 25 August 2022: Check out the latest active codes here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo launches new Enco Buds2 earbuds at Rs 1,799: Check details

Google partners with MeitY: Here s what they are up to

WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities: What it looks like

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to iQoo Neo 6 5G: Best 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in India right now

Best 5G smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India: Check the latest list here

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More
Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly

Features

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly