Oppo has launched its budget earbuds in India called Oppo Enco Buds2. The new earbuds are the successor to the Enco Buds will be available on Oppo Store and Flipkart at Rs 1,799 starting August 31. The Oppo Enco Buds2 will be available in a single black colour option on the Oppo Store and Flipkart. The new earbuds come with 10mm Titanised Driver, the company claims Oppo Enco Buds2 can provide a backup of up to 28 hours. Also Read - Oppo launches Android 13-based ColorOS 13: Check its top features, roll out schedule

The Oppo Enco Buds2 get a titanium diaphragm coating on these drivers improves the earbuds’ treble for an overall balanced sound. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 4G launches with 90Hz display, triple cameras, and Snapdragon 680 SoC

Oppo claims the new TWS Buds2 get the Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos which features three types of settings: Original Sound, Bass Boost and Clear Vocals. The TWS also carry an IPX4-rating that certifies them against sweat during workouts and even splashes. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

The Enco Buds2 support seven hours of listening on a full charge, with three recharges from the case for up to 28 hours of listening. Oppo claims the buds can provide a backup of 1 hour with a charge of just 10 minutes.

For calling, Oppo equips the Enco Buds2 with AI deep noise cancellation algorithms that it claims simulates binaural hearing—based on a deep neural network (DNN).

The TWS also comes with low-latency Bluetooth 5.2 Transmission that enables a more stable connectivity. The Bluetooth latency level is the highest while using Oppo mobile phones. This means users can now experience the same audio and video synchronisation as wired headphones while gaming.