If the tech developments of 2019 were to be compared to popular culture, True Wireless Audio would be the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones. With nearly every brand you’ve heard of jumping on to the TWS bandwagon, within months, customers have a lot to choose from. And this is irrespective of what their budget is. With the phenomenon being all the rage right now, Chinese brand Oppo wasn’t going to miss out on the action.

Oppo just launched the ‘Enco Free’ truly wireless earbuds. The brand first gave us a look at the product earlier this month. This was during the INNO Day 2019 conference. However, now we have more details on the features price and availability of the Oppo Enco Free earphones.

Oppo Enco Free Earphones: Design

On first look, the Oppo Enco Free earphones look exactly like the Apple Airpods. That wasn’t a surprise. Oppo sub-brand Realme recently launched the Realme Buds Air which completely clone the Apple Airpods. However, the Enco Free earphones have a few neat features up its’ sleeves (or stems).

The left and right earbuds have an aura glow design and slide-based controls now. This allows you to slide your finger on the stem to execute commands. This lets you regulate volume on the left stem and change tracks on the right. Apart from this, you can always use the standard tap controls too. Further, you can even use the buds as is in the plastic avatar or slip on silicon tips on top for a more secure fit.

The Oppo Enco Earbuds feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers on each end. The earphones support dual-microphone beam-forming technology and AI noise cancellation. The Oppo Enco Free earbuds case also looks slightly different. You can see the Oppo branding and an LED indicator. A pairing and reset button also sits on the right edge of the case.

Price, availability

Oppo Enco Free truly wireless earbuds can be bought in China for CNY 699 (approximately Rs 7,100). They will be available in three colors- white, pink and black. The earbuds will be available from December 31. We may still have to wait a while to see these in India, if they ever make it here.