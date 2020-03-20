comscore Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones launched in India
Oppo launches Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones in India: Price and other details

The headset will go on sale in India on March 30. The Oppo Enco M31 earphones will be available for purchase in two color options - Black and Green.

  • Updated: March 20, 2020 4:23 PM IST
Oppo M31 earphones

Oppo has launched a new pair of headphones in India. The company recently launched Oppo Enco Free and OPPO Enco W31 audio products. Now, the brand has unveiled an Oppo Enco M31 earphones. They are Oppo’s second neckband-style wireless headphones, with the first being the Oppo Enco Q1. The new audio product comes equipped with High-Res Wireless certification.

The headset will go on sale in India on March 30. The Oppo Enco M31 earphones will be available for purchase in two color options – Black and Green. The new set of Oppo headphones offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC to enable transmission speeds of up to 990kbps. The company claims that users will get “balanced audio across the full frequency range, with clear high frequencies, rich mid-range frequencies, and powerful low frequencies.”

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The neckband-style earphones use 9.2mm dynamic drivers. It also comes with an AI-based uplink noise cancellation. Oppo hasn’t yet revealed the price or availability details of the latest Enco M31 earphones. Besides, earlier this month, the brand launched the Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds in India. The Enco Free sport a design that is similar to the Apple AirPods.

Moving to the Enco W31, we get an in-ear design. This pair of wireless earbuds is aimed at buyers who engage in physical activities. Taking a look at the pricing details, the company will sell the Enco Free for Rs 7,999. In addition, the Enco W31 will go on sale starting a just Rs 4,499.

The Enco W31 earbuds feature dust and water-resistant design. It comes with two modes including bass and balance modes. The device also features a noise cancellation algorithm. The Oppo Enco Free, on the other hand, ships with a 13.4mm “ultra-dynamic” speakers with dual magnetic circuits. Oppo has also added a magnalium-titanium composite for the diaphragm.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 4:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 20, 2020 4:23 PM IST

