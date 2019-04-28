comscore
Oppo launches Marvel's Avengers version of F11 Pro smartphone in India

Oppo recently launched 'Marvel's Avengers' limited edition version of its F11 Pro device for Rs 27,990. Oppo is the exclusive smartphone partner for this co-branded product in markets like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, and others.

  Published: April 28, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Cashing in on the frenzy around Avengers: Endgame movie, smartphone maker Oppo Friday launched ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ limited edition version of its F11 Pro device for Rs 27,990. Oppo is the exclusive smartphone partner for this co-branded product in markets like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, and others.

“OPPO has developed partnerships and initiatives related to popular culture and the arts. Through this cooperation with the film, OPPO will connect with fans around the world based on their common love for Marvel’s Avengers,” OPPO said in a statement. Each smartphone is also specially equipped with a Captain America-themed case.

  Published Date: April 28, 2019 12:47 PM IST

