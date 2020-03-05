comscore Oppo makes India's first 5G WhatsApp call in Hyderabad | BGR India
Oppo makes India's first 5G WhatsApp call at Hyderabad R&D centre

The successful video call will strengthen Oppo to be 5G ready when 5G networks start becoming mainstream in the country.

  Published: March 5, 2020 9:57 AM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently stated that the company made India’s first 5G WhatsApp call. The company did this in its R&D centre in Hyderabad.  The task involved carrying out a WhatsApp video call displaying the 5G network band and speed.

“The 5G WhatsApp video calling tests which we have conducted at our R&D centre in Hyderabad has further strengthened our vision to be future-ready for 5G rollout,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, R&D, OPPO India.

“The success of these tests also validates OPPO’s adherence towards bringing technology to empower and simplify the lives of the consumers,” he added.

The test is an important step for the brand in terms of 5G development in the country. Oppo is one of the many brands readying themselves for an eventual launch of a 5G network in India. Brands like Realme and iQOO have already launched 5G-enabled smartphones in India. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is expected to soon launch a 5G device of its own. The phone likely used by Oppo is the upcoming Find X2, the brand’s new flagship 5G device. The Oppo Find X2 is soon expected to make its global debut. It will also later arrive in India.

Oppo has been trying a lot of strategies in India recently. There is an ongoing investment of Rs 2,200 crore in the country and the Chinese brand manufactures 50 million smartphones each year in its Greater Noida factory.

Earlier this week, Oppo launched the latest phone in the Reno series. This is the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, with the world’s first 44-megapixel dual-front camera setup. The camera-centric device also features a quad-camera setup on the back including a dedicated monochrome lens. The smartphone starts at Rs 29,990. That is the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Reno 3 Pro will be sold at Rs 32,990.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 9:57 AM IST

