Oppo may launch a smartphone with 10x hybrid optical zoom camera on January 16

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo may be planning to reveal its new camera technology that enables the smartphone to use the 10x hybrid optical zoom while shooting images. The company is likely to reveal this new technology on January 16 in the Chinese market. According to the information on the internet, the company was expected to reveal this new technology at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. However, according to a recently leaked invite, it looks like the company does not want its technology to be overshadowed other device launches at the MWC.

The invite was initially posted by MySmartPrice and according to the poster of the invite, we can see elements of a light streak engraving a number 10 on the doorway. This hints at the 10x zoom that we are talking about. As noted in the report, this seems to be an improvement over the 5x hybrid zoom that the company showcased back during the MWC 2017. The report indicated that it is likely that the first Oppo branded smartphones to pack the 10X hybrid optical zoom camera system.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

According to the report, the Oppo F19 and F19 Pro are likely to come with a punch-hole camera on the front along with Snapdragon 675 SoC out of the box. In the meantime, the company has not revealed any new information on the camera setup of the upcoming device. As noted in the report, the camera setup is expected to sport a dual camera setup on the back with a wide angle lens and a telephoto lens. The glass elements in the lens are likely to be packed in a periscope-style housing to get the high zoom range.

This invite comes right after a report emerged on the internet indicating that Oppo has just joined Wireless Power Consortium. As previously reported, this likely means that the company may be planning to launch a new smartphone with Qi wireless charging technology in the coming months if not weeks. This also likely indicates that OnePlus may also bring wireless smartphone to its upcoming flagship smartphone.