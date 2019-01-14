comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo may launch a smartphone with 10x hybrid optical zoom camera on January 16
News

Oppo may launch a smartphone with 10x hybrid optical zoom camera on January 16

News

Oppo F19 and F19 Pro are likely to come with a punch-hole camera on the front along with Snapdragon 675 SoC out of the box.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 4:06 PM IST
Oppo 10X invite

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo may be planning to reveal its new camera technology that enables the smartphone to use the 10x hybrid optical zoom while shooting images. The company is likely to reveal this new technology on January 16 in the Chinese market. According to the information on the internet, the company was expected to reveal this new technology at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. However, according to a recently leaked invite, it looks like the company does not want its technology to be overshadowed other device launches at the MWC.

The invite was initially posted by MySmartPrice and according to the poster of the invite, we can see elements of a light streak engraving a number 10 on the doorway. This hints at the 10x zoom that we are talking about. As noted in the report, this seems to be an improvement over the 5x hybrid zoom that the company showcased back during the MWC 2017. The report indicated that it is likely that the first Oppo branded smartphones to pack the 10X hybrid optical zoom camera system.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

According to the report, the Oppo F19 and F19 Pro are likely to come with a punch-hole camera on the front along with Snapdragon 675 SoC out of the box. In the meantime, the company has not revealed any new information on the camera setup of the upcoming device. As noted in the report, the camera setup is expected to sport a dual camera setup on the back with a wide angle lens and a telephoto lens. The glass elements in the lens are likely to be packed in a periscope-style housing to get the high zoom range.

Future OnePlus and Oppo flagship smartphones could sport wireless charging

Also Read

Future OnePlus and Oppo flagship smartphones could sport wireless charging

This invite comes right after a report emerged on the internet indicating that Oppo has just joined Wireless Power Consortium. As previously reported, this likely means that the company may be planning to launch a new smartphone with Qi wireless charging technology in the coming months if not weeks. This also likely indicates that OnePlus may also bring wireless smartphone to its upcoming flagship smartphone.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed
thumb-img
News
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG is holding a giveaway for its Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month

Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer launched in China

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out
Oppo may launch a smartphone with 10x hybrid optical zoom camera on January 16

News

Oppo may launch a smartphone with 10x hybrid optical zoom camera on January 16
Future OnePlus and Oppo flagship smartphones could sport wireless charging

News

Future OnePlus and Oppo flagship smartphones could sport wireless charging
Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update to roll out soon

News

Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update to roll out soon
Sony to restructure its mobile division: Report

News

Sony to restructure its mobile division: Report

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोटो प्रिंटर, जानें क्या है खासियत

TV का बिल होगा कम, 153 रुपये में मिलेंगे 100 चैनल

शाओमी रेडमी Note 6 Pro को ऐेसे खरीदें केवल 2,799 रुपये में

हाइक पर नए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स के साथ मनाएं मकर संक्रांति

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और M20 स्मार्टफोन 28 जनवरी को होंगे लॉन्च, ये होंगी खासियत

News

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999
News
Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999
Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

News

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out
TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month

News

TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month
Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mijia Photo Printer launched in China