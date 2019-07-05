comscore Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon
Oppo mobile launch on Amazon India teased; Oppo K3 with pop-up camera expected

The big highlight of Oppo K3 is its pop-up selfie camera. The company has also upgraded the chipset to Snapdragon 710. It remains to be seen if the teaser page is indeed for Oppo K3.

  • Published: July 5, 2019 11:25 AM IST
Oppo K3

Oppo is teasing a new smartphone launch on Amazon India. The Chinese company is reportedly bringing the Oppo K1 successor, dubbed Oppo K3. The ‘Notify me’ teaser page listing, which is believed to be of Oppo K3, was first spotted by MSP. However, there is no mention of the phone name as yet.

As per the report, Oppo is certainly bringing the K3 to India and there will only be few additional features and hardware upgrades from Oppo K1. In case the information is correct, then we might see similar Oppo K3 as the one selling in China. The company launched Oppo K3 two months back for Chinese market. There it carries a price tag of RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The higher 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000).

The highlight of Oppo K3 is its pop-up selfie camera. The company has also upgraded the chipset to Snapdragon 710. It remains to be seen if the teaser page is indeed for Oppo K3. Also, if the company could manage similar pricing as the Chinese variants.

Oppo K3 features, specifications

The newly launched Oppo K3 also runs the latest Android Pie OS with Color OS 6.0 on top. It also flaunts a 3D gradient back design with an S-shaped curve. It comes with a big 6.5-inch AMOLED display from Samsung with 91.1 percent of screen-to-body ratio, DC dimming. The panel throws images at Full HD+ resolution. Oppo claimed to have included a next-gen in-display fingerprint scanner, which is 28.5 percent faster.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Oppo K3 draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU. The chipset is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The Oppo K3 offers a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The front camera houses a 16-megapixel lens for capturing selfies. At the back, the Oppo K3 smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Oppo has incorporated a 3,765mAh battery, which also supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech.

Features Oppo K3
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

  • Published Date: July 5, 2019 11:25 AM IST

