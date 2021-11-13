comscore Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices
News

OPPO, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia to get Android 12 dynamic themes support: Report

News

Android 12's Dynamic theme uses colours from the wallpaper and use it across the entire system UI and supported apps. It is currently available for just Pixel users.

Android-12 Features

Image: Google

One of the prominent features of Android 12 when it comes to the UI redesign is the auto-theming “Dynamic themes” feature. This feature selects colours from the wallpaper and uses them all across the system UI and the supported apps. As per a report by XDA Developers‘ Mishaal Rahman, the feature is codenamed as “monet” and is only available for Pixel users exclusively. Dynamic Themes are expected to be rolled out for other Android smartphones as well. Also Read - PUBG New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Android-12 Features

Image: Google

He further reveals that he spotted Google’s Material Components library titled “Add supporting manufacturer list of dynamic colors.” The code suggests that the feature will be available on devices from brands like OPPO, realme, OnePlus, vivo, Xiaomi, Motorola, itel, Tecno Mobile, Infinix, HMD Global, Sharp, Sony, TCL, Lenovo, Google, and Roboelectric.

Notably, Samsung was missing from the list. As per the report, Samsung’s One UI 4 Betas, which are based on Android 12, do include a dynamic colour feature. It is expected that more smartphone manufacturers will be added to the list soon. It is also possible that Samsung isn’t using Google’s system. Also, developers sometimes tweak the auto-theming algorithm for their devices in such a way that the same wallpaper used on two different devices will show different results.

For the unversed, Google recently announced a new iteration of Android OS for tablets and large screen devices such as foldables called Android 12L. By adding an “L” to Android 12, Google is clearly aiming to reach “large” screen devices. Google has released the developer preview of Android 12L, which will allow select users to try the new large screen features and optimize the available apps. With the Android 12L, Google brings improved UI performance on large screens across notifications, quick settings, lockscreen, overview, home screen, and more.  The system apps are also optimized in Android 12L.

Google has confirmed that the first device to come with Android 12L will be Lenovo P12 Pro. It will roll out for Android 12 tablets early next year.

  • Published Date: November 13, 2021 9:41 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 13, 2021 9:43 AM IST

Best Sellers