Oppo OP46C3 smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on AnTuTu

Oppo Find X launched last year was undoubtedly the most innovative smartphone design of 2018 with its motorized camera setup that offered true bezel-less design without the need for a notch. Now, details of its successor, Oppo OP46C3 has been spotted in AuTuTu benchmark and it could be called the Oppo Find X2 or Find X 2 or the Find X II.

According to the listing, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The device will also offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. While the screen size of the handset still remains a mystery, the listing says that the phone can come with a Full HD+ (2340px X 1080px) resolution display. On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Watch: Oppo Find X First Look

Previously leaked rumors reveals that the Oppo Find X successor may feature 10x optical zoom solution and is also said to pack a new in-display fingerprint scanner technology. Oppo is expected to combine its variable aperture camera technology seen on the R17 Pro with the 10x optical zoom technology powered by a periscope-style lens placement for a new design.

For the Find X2, Oppo might go with hole punch display design and feature a new in-display fingerprint recognition technology offering faster recognition and cover more scanning area than the existing solution. It could also become the first device to support two-finger unlocking and ditch the face unlock mechanism altogether.

Other features tipped for the smartphone include support for SuperVOOC charging, which uses a 50W power adapter to quickly replenish the battery. Oppo also recently joined the wireless power consortium so one can expect the smartphone to include support for wireless charging. The smartphone is said to arrive sometime in June like its predecessor but is already promising to be a device worth looking forward to.