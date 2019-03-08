comscore
Oppo OP46C3 smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on AnTuTu

A mysterious Oppo smartphone is expected to be the successor of the Find X.

  Published: March 8, 2019 2:47 PM IST
Oppo Find X launched last year was undoubtedly the most innovative smartphone design of 2018 with its motorized camera setup that offered true bezel-less design without the need for a notch. Now, details of its successor, Oppo OP46C3 has been spotted in AuTuTu benchmark and it could be called the Oppo Find X2 or Find X 2 or the Find X II.

According to the listing, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The device will also offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. While the screen size of the handset still remains a mystery, the listing says that the phone can come with a Full HD+ (2340px X 1080px) resolution display. On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Previously leaked rumors reveals that the Oppo Find X successor may feature 10x optical zoom solution and is also said to pack a new in-display fingerprint scanner technology. Oppo is expected to combine its variable aperture camera technology seen on the R17 Pro with the 10x optical zoom technology powered by a periscope-style lens placement for a new design.

For the Find X2, Oppo might go with hole punch display design and feature a new in-display fingerprint recognition technology offering faster recognition and cover more scanning area than the existing solution. It could also become the first device to support two-finger unlocking and ditch the face unlock mechanism altogether.

Other features tipped for the smartphone include support for SuperVOOC charging, which uses a 50W power adapter to quickly replenish the battery. Oppo also recently joined the wireless power consortium so one can expect the smartphone to include support for wireless charging. The smartphone is said to arrive sometime in June like its predecessor but is already promising to be a device worth looking forward to.

हिंदी समाचार

Snapchat भारत में जल्द ही हिंदी, पंजाबी, मराठी, गुजराती और उर्दू भाषा में होगा उपलब्ध

सैमंसग की वेबसाइट में इन तीन अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन के सपोर्ट पेज हुए लाइव, जल्द हो सकते हैं लॉन्च!

Oppo अप्रैल में लॉन्च कर सकती है 10x लॉसलैस जूम कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, और S10e की भारत में सेल शुरू, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

International Women's Day 2019 में ये स्मार्टफोन हो सकते हैं बेस्ट गिफ्ट ऑप्शन

