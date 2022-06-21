Earlier this year, Oppo launched its first-ever tablet dubbed Oppo Pad in China. Soon later, the company launched the Oppo Pad Air. Thanks to the Air’s compact design and budget-friendly price and specifications, the tablet is reaching more markets across the world. The tablet is now heading for an Indian arrival, however, there wasn’t any official confirmation so far. Now, the popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the BIS certification of the tablet confirming its Indian existence. Also Read - 'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

Oppo Pad Air BIS certification, Price segment

The BIS certification of the Oppo Pad Air confirms its model number to be OPDA2102A. This will be the first tablet by Oppo to arrive in India. That's mainly because its sub-brand Realme has already launched its tablet in the budget segment and it's getting traction. Now, Oppo appears to try its luck in the tablet market, especially in the budget spectrum.

Having said that, expect the Oppo Pad Air to come at a budget pricing. It will come with a Snapdragon 600-series processor and offer a 2k display. Let's take a look at its full specs.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications

Oppo Pad Air is expected to come with the same specs as the Chinese model. The tablet will feature a 10.36-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It will have 255 PPI pixel density and 360 nits of typical brightness.

The tablet will most likely have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC at the helm and it will be paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It will also have a microSD card for additional storage of up to 512GB.

Since it’s a tablet, it will have a single camera on the back. It will be an 8MP sensor without any LED flashlight accompanying it. On the front, it is expected to have a 5MP camera for video calls and selfies. The tablet will pack a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The tablet will have a USB Type-C port and feature Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers. Lastly, it will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.