Oppo is all set to launch its Reno8 series that includes Reno8 and Reno8 Pro on July 18. The Chinese tech giant has now confirmed that it will launch its first-ever tablet called Oppo Pad Air in India on the same day along with Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

For the unversed, Oppo Pad Air has already debuted in China. The company has announced that the tablet will be available in a grey colour variant and will come with support for a stylus. Oppo has also announced that it will come with "Snapdragon 6nm SoC and 4GB+3GB extended RAM".

It will be available for purchase from Flipkart. Oppo Enco X2 will come with an in-ear design and silicone ear tips. The TWS earbuds are confirmed to support Active Noise Cancellation.

Oppo Pad Air specifications

Oppo Pad Air is expected to come with the same specs as the Chinese model. The tablet will feature a 10.36-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It will have 255 PPI pixel density and 360 nits of typical brightness.

Multitasking performance just became best-in-class with the all-new #OPPOPadAir with segment’s first Snapdragon 6nm SoC and 4GB+3GB extended RAM. OPPO Pad Air dropping🪂on 18th July.

The tablet will most likely have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC at the helm and it will be paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It will also have a microSD card for additional storage of up to 512GB.

Since it’s a tablet, it will have a single camera on the back. It will be an 8MP sensor without any LED flashlight accompanying it. On the front, it is expected to have a 5MP camera for video calls and selfies. The tablet will pack a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The tablet will have a USB Type-C port and feature Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers. Lastly, it will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Oppo Enco X2 specifications, features

The earbuds are confirmed to come with support for ANC and segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and playback audio efficiently.

As per the company, “The Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation to set a new benchmark for flagship audio. The TWS earbuds also come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and a brand-new Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) 4.0. “