comscore Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS earbuds to launch in India on July 18: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Pad Air Enco X2 Earbuds To Launch Alongside Reno8 Series On July 18
News

Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 earbuds to launch alongside Reno8 Series on July 18

News

Oppo will also launch Reno8 and Reno8 Pro alongside the two products on July 18.

Untitled design (60)

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno8 series that includes Reno8 and Reno8 Pro on July 18. The Chinese tech giant has now confirmed that it will launch its first-ever tablet called Oppo Pad Air in India on the same day along with Enco X2 TWS earbuds. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 5G spotted in live images ahead of India launch

For the unversed, Oppo Pad Air has already debuted in China. The company has announced that the tablet will be available in a grey colour variant and will come with support for a stylus. Oppo has also announced that it will come with “Snapdragon 6nm SoC and 4GB+3GB extended RAM”. Also Read - Oppo evaded about Rs 4,387 crore in import tax, says government

It will be available for purchase from Flipkart. Oppo Enco X2 will come with an in-ear design and silicone ear tips. The TWS earbuds are confirmed to support Active Noise Cancellation. Also Read - Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro to launch in India on July 18: Check expected price, specifications, and more

Oppo Pad Air specifications

Oppo Pad Air is expected to come with the same specs as the Chinese model. The tablet will feature a 10.36-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It will have 255 PPI pixel density and 360 nits of typical brightness.

The tablet will most likely have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC at the helm and it will be paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It will also have a microSD card for additional storage of up to 512GB.

Since it’s a tablet, it will have a single camera on the back. It will be an 8MP sensor without any LED flashlight accompanying it. On the front, it is expected to have a 5MP camera for video calls and selfies. The tablet will pack a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The tablet will have a USB Type-C port and feature Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers. Lastly, it will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Oppo Enco X2 specifications, features

The earbuds are confirmed to come with support for ANC and segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and playback audio efficiently.

oppo, oppo enco x2

As per the company, “The Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation to set a new benchmark for flagship audio. The TWS earbuds also come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and a brand-new Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) 4.0. “

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 1:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 to launch in India on July 18
News
Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 to launch in India on July 18
Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G launched in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G launched in India

Nothing s Carl Pei talks about iPhones, Android phones: Here s what he said

News

Nothing s Carl Pei talks about iPhones, Android phones: Here s what he said

Tesla-rival Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric car unveiled: Check range, battery, features and more

automobile

Tesla-rival Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric car unveiled: Check range, battery, features and more

Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top grossing mobile games worldwide for June 2022

Gaming

Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top grossing mobile games worldwide for June 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 to launch in India on July 18

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G launched in India

Nothing s Carl Pei talks about iPhones, Android phones: Here s what he said

Tesla-rival Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric car unveiled: Check range, battery, features and more

Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top grossing mobile games worldwide for June 2022

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999