Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022
News

Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022

News

Oppo Pad with Android 12 OS, Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 6GB RAM tipped to launch in India in the first half of 2022.

Oppo Pad

Image Source: Weibo

Oppo’s first tablet, the supposed Oppo Pad could likely launch in India early next year. Reports predict that the Android tablet would launch on the home turf this month. Also Read - Not just OnePlus or Xiaomi, Oppo's next flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Although the company hasn’t shared any official details about its upcoming tablet, 91Mobiles suggests that the Oppo Pad might launch in India soon. Also Read - Oppo foldable phone likely to feature Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design, tipped to get 50MP triple camera

Oppo Pad India launch timeline revealed

91Mobiles reports quoting tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the upcoming Oppo Pad could launch in India in the first half of 2022. The Chinese brand is currently prepping to launch its first Android tablet in China, however, the tipster hasn’t specified whether it will be the same Pad that Oppo might bring in the Indian market. Also Read - Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears online, likely to debut next year

Oppo Pad specifications

As far as specs are concerned, rumours suggest that Oppo’s first-ever Android tablet might get an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The chipset could likely be paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The tablet is said to have custom ColorOS 12 skin based on Android 12 OS right out of the box. To watch content, the Android Pad might offer an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device might get a 13-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. As for the pricing, rumours point out that the Oppo Pad could be listed at around CNY 2,000 in China which translates to around Rs 23,000 in India.

On a related note, Oppo is reportedly planning to bring its foldable phone codenamed ‘Peacock‘ in India this month. As per reports, Oppo Peacock foldable phone could feature an 8-inch 2K display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and LTPO technology. It could get a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging solution.

  Published Date: December 3, 2021 2:18 PM IST

