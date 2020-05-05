comscore Oppo patent hints at a case with QWERTY keyboard | BGR India
Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in QWERTY keyboard

This interesting smartphone case features a built-in QWERTY keyboard offering a physical typing experience. Let’s check out the details for the fresh Oppo patent here.

  • Published: May 5, 2020 4:24 PM IST
Smartphone makers are continuously working on figuring out the next frontier for innovation. Some companies are looking at foldable smartphones along with under-screen camera technology. Most of these innovations initially surface as company patents before the actual prototypes. According to a recent report, a new patent has surfaced online focusing on a different aspect of future smartphones. The patent revealed that Chinese smartphone maker Oppo may be working on a unique smartphone case. This interesting case features a built-in QWERTY keyboard offering a physical typing experience. Let’s check out the details for the fresh Oppo patent here. Also Read - Oppo A92 launched with Snapdragon 665, 48MP camera; check details

Oppo patent hints at a QWERTY keyboard in a smartphone case; details

According to a report from LetsGoDigital, the patent hints at the revival of physical keyboards in the future. However, the upcoming smartphones won’t feature a built-in QWERTY keyboard. We have already seen such smartphones in the past from the Nokia 9210 Communicator to somewhat recent Blackberry devices. Instead, companies such as Oppo may focus on optional accessories to add a smartphone case. This will ensure that the price of the smartphone does not increase while opting for a tried and tested method. The report noted that Oppo filed for this design patent towards the end of 2018. Also Read - Samsung patent tips new quad-curved display technology

Almost 1.5 years after the initial application, the patent documentation surfaced online on April 24, 2020. The 17-page document also features 7 color images providing a closer look at the smartphone case. Taking a look at the reference smartphone design, we can observe a display notch. This place-holder design is also similar to that design of the recently launched Oppo Reno 3. Also Read - Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future; patent spotted online

The accessory will be ideal for users who want a faster and more comfortable typing experience. We are not sure if Oppo will actually launch such an accessory for its smartphones in the future. However, the company did hit at a “smart-device ecosystem” towards the end of 2019. It is likely that such an accessory may make its way to the market sometime in the future.

