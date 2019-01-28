comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo design patent shows new way to hide the punch-hole camera
News

Oppo design patent shows new way to hide the punch-hole camera

News

Oppo's solution is to hide the punch-hole inside a camera app icon.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 10:10 AM IST
oppo-india-stock-image-bgr

Punch-hole cameras will be a big thing after Samsung finally makes the Galaxy S10 series official next month. It’s next step in the evolution of the notch, and while it is a lot less obtrusive than the notch, it isn’t completely invisible. Hence, manufacturers like Huawei have sought to make it as small as possible with the Honor View20 having the smallest one yet. However, it seems Oppo has other ideas in mind, according to a design patent uncovered by LetsGoDigital over the weekend.

As per the report, WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) passed two patents for Oppo that described how the company will be camouflaging the punch-hole front camera, and it really seems interesting. The patent shows that Oppo will actually display a camera app on the area around the punch-hole which will be visible all the time effectively hiding the real lens inside the app. This is a clever idea to completely obscure the hole. Also, a swipe on the camera will reveal more apps and it will be sort of a quick access tray for applications. While this does hide the camera hole very well, it raises questions about the ease of use of the implementation as the icon on the topmost corner would not be easy to reach.

Samsung is expected to take another approach to the punch-hole making it a secondary display, suggest reports. This secondary display will show useful information, widgets, and icons. Huawei and even Samsung have previously resorted to using wallpapers to cleverly hide the area of the punch hole from the eyes of the user. It’s not known when we will see Oppo’s solution as the company is yet to debut any device with a punch-hole design. However, we could see it coming soon in the upcoming weeks.

Watch: Oppo Find X First Look

Oppo showed off its ground-breaking 10x optical lossless zoom and on-screen fingerprint reader technology recently in China. It has also promised a live demo of the new tech at MWC 2019 next month. It is possible that we could see a flagship prototype with the above mentioned patent implemented at the show.

You Might be Interested

Honor View20

Honor View20
Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core
48MP + TOF sensor
  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 10:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google I/O 2019 dates announced
thumb-img
News
How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite is getting ready to introduce a Spectator Mode soon

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Google I/O 2019 dates announced

How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera

WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version

Reliance Jio 'Celebration Pack' extra 2GB data per day offer now available

Redmi Note 7 with 128GB storage could launch this week in China

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera

News

How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera
Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20

News

Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20
Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

News

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch
India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

News

India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

हिंदी समाचार

रिलायंस 'Jio Celebration Pack': पांच दिनों तक डेली मिलेगा एक्सट्रा 2 जीबी डाटा फ्री, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

एयरटेल ने दोबारा लॉन्च किए 100 रुपये और 500 रुपये के टॉक टाइम प्लान, मिल रही है लाइफटाइम वैलिडिटी

नोकिया के इन तीन स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, घटी हुई कीमत के साथ आज से खरीद के लिए उपलब्ध

Realme C1 का अपडेटेड वेरिएंट आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Google I/O 2019 dates announced
News
Google I/O 2019 dates announced
How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera

News

How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera
WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version

News

WhatsApp is rolling out its Picture-in-Picture feature on its web version
Reliance Jio 'Celebration Pack' extra 2GB data per day offer now available

News

Reliance Jio 'Celebration Pack' extra 2GB data per day offer now available
Redmi Note 7 with 128GB storage could launch this week in China

News

Redmi Note 7 with 128GB storage could launch this week in China