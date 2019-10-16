Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

Oppo’s next flagship smartphone might debut with curved edges on all the four sides. The Chinese smartphone maker tried to elevate smartphone design with the launch of Find X last year. While the smartphone is yet to get a successor, the company might be working on a new design. A patent published by the company shows it is preparing a smartphone with four-sided curved edge design. In other words, this will further push the screen-to-body ratio to beyond 100 percent and eliminate bezels altogether.

The patent was first spotted by LetsGoDigital, which visualized the device with renders depicting the design. The patent also suggests that this four side curved device will include an in-display light sensor. There is also mention of an infrared emitter and receiver inside the device. The concept render looks identical to the rumored Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, which might have curved edges on all four sides. Oppo is expected to achieve this design by using its waterfall screen solution first seen on the Vivo NEX 3.

The render created by LetsGoDigital shows there is no room for the selfie camera. Since the top part is also curved, Oppo might not be able to include a pop-up selfie camera. In other words, Oppo might use its in-display camera solution for the selfie camera. The big question with such a design is the durability of the display. As seen with curved displays, they are not the most easiest to protect when compared to devices with flat displays.

This is not the first time that we are seeing patent for a smartphone with 4-sided curved edges. Xiaomi patented a 4-sided edge display solution for smartphone back in February. Samsung is also working on 3D curved display for smartphones. But Oppo might beat them all to market by launching a device with four sided curved edges. We might finally reaching a stage where we say goodbye to dual curved edges on smartphones.

Story Timeline