Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras

  Oppo patents a smartphone with a crescent design triple-camera setup, could be the Find X2
Oppo patents a smartphone with a crescent design triple-camera setup, could be the Find X2

Oppo patent suggests that the Find X2 will feature a completely new design, including a dual-curved edge panel.

  • Published: January 18, 2020 10:41 AM IST
Oppo is among the companies that manage to innovate and bring interesting products on the market that stands out for its unique design and features. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now reportedly working on a new top of the range smartphone, which is likely the Oppo Find X2 device.

According to 91mobiles, the new Oppo flagship smartphone has now been spotted on the patent by CNIPA. The device will likely feature a triple camera system with a crescent design. This new smartphone will be the result of a completely new project that the company wants to carry on with the Find X series of devices.

Going into more detail, the listed Oppo Find X2 smartphone patent images also showcase how its rear-camera setup could look. It includes three sensors of different sizes, which follow an aesthetic trend. The rear triple-camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash module, all in a crescent moon alignment.

The new Oppo Find X2 could also have a completely new design, including a dual-curved edge panel. The smartphone will have a motorized pop-up selfie camera in the upper area. It could be much larger than in previous devices, indicating it may have a dual camera for selfies.

Oppo Find X2 rumored specification, features

As per previous leaks and rumors, the Oppo Find X2 will come with the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The chipset will be paired with the Snapdragon X55 modem to support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. The smartphone will reportedly launch in the first half of 2020.

The company will also improve the smartphone display, and it will likely have a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo could ship the 10x optical zoom solution on the Find X2 smartphone. The details of the upcoming Oppo flagship smartphone are scarce at the moment, but new leaks of the device could emerge soon as we get closer to the launch.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2020 10:41 AM IST

