Oppo patents another design for a smartphone with camera slider

It is not the first time that we have seen reports about the slider camera phone patent in question. Oppo initially received the patent in March through the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

  Published: August 5, 2019 1:26 PM IST
A new report has revealed that Chinese smartphone maker Oppo received a new design patent. The report revealed that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) issued the patent to Oppo. Taking a closer look at the design, we get to see yet another smartphone with a camera slider. It is not the first time that we have seen reports about the slider camera phone patent in question. Oppo initially received the patent in March through the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). As noted in the report, the new design is somewhat similar to what we have seen in the Oppo Find X.

Oppo Camera Slider phone patent details

LetsGoDigital was the first place to spot and share details about the patented design. The report also noted that this patent may point towards a possible Oppo Find Z. Oppo registered the trademark for the name back in February. But, we have not seen any announcement regarding the anticipated sequel to the Find X. Talking about the patent design, we will get a slide-up camera module that is similar to the one in Oppo Find X. However, according to the changes, we will get a dual rear camera set up in a vertical setup on the top left corner.

The dual-camera setup on the back of the smartphone will be sightly raised instead of almost flushed design. The setup will also sport a dedicated LED unit for flash-light duties. Moving to the front, we will get a near-full screen display without any notches. Similar to the Find X, this patent design reveals a front-facing dual-camera setup. However, this is where the similarities between both devices end. According to the report, we also see a “V” shaped design on the back of the smartphone. Another thing worth noting about the upcoming device is the tapered display on the left and right sides.

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

Oppo gets rotating selfie camera design patent from USPTO

The renders also confirm that Oppo is removing the 3.5mm audio socket from the device. Instead, we see the USB Type-C port surrounded by speaker grills at the bottom of the device. It also revealed that Oppo is likely to move to facial authentication or in-screen fingerprint scanner. There is no information on when the company may bring a smartphone with this design to the market.

