comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA
News

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

News

This upcoming Oppo smartphone is listed on TENAA with model number 'PBFM30'.

  • Published: February 11, 2019 10:45 AM IST
oppo-smartphone-tenaa-listing-image

Recently, an upcoming budget-friendly Oppo phone with model number PBFM30 was certified by TENAA. The listing though lacked an image. A week after its first appearance, the upcoming device’s full set of specifications and images have surfaced online. This is an indication that it may debut soon in China. At the time of filing this story though, there is no word on what the Oppo PBFM30 could actually be called.

In the recent past, Oppo has launched a couple of smartphones with a waterdrop-style notched display. The newly spotted Oppo PBFM30 also features the same display design. The shiny rear of the smartphone suggests that it could be equipped with a glass back panel. A horizontally arranged dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader resides on the backside of the smartphone. Even though the smartphone has a gray colored rear, its TENAA listing states that it will be arriving Pink and Blue color variants.

The dimensions of the Oppo PBFM30 are 155.9×75.4×8.1mm, and it weighs 158 grams. It is fitted with a 6.2-inch display that supports HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. The smartphone is powered by 1.8 GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

The internal storage of the Oppo PBFM30 is said to be at 64GB. For additional storage, there is a microSD card slot onboard. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS wrapped under ColorOS UI out-of-the-box. It is packed with a 4,100mAh battery.

The back panel of the Oppo PBFM30 is fitted with 13-megapixel+2-megapixel dual camera module. The front notch of the phone houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The specifications of the Oppo PBFM30 suggests that it could be an upcoming A-series smartphone.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2019 10:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ price leaked ahead of February 24 unveiling at MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 could come with improved dual-SIM functionality: Report

Editor's Pick

Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights
News
Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights
OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others

News

OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

News

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked

Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera

News

Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera

Most Popular

Amazfit Verge Review: Fitness focused, but not so smart

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

WhatsApp enables Face ID and Touch ID biometric authentication for iOS

Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights

OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

News

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA
Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera

News

Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera
Oppo K1, Realme C1 (2019), Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 flash sale tomorrow

Deals

Oppo K1, Realme C1 (2019), Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 flash sale tomorrow
Indian smartphone market grew by 10 percent in 2018 as Xiaomi lead the charge: Canalys

News

Indian smartphone market grew by 10 percent in 2018 as Xiaomi lead the charge: Canalys
LG K12+ image, specifications leaked

News

LG K12+ image, specifications leaked

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई पांच रियर कैमरों वाले नोकिया 9 PureView की तस्वीरें, 24 फरवरी को होगा पेश

Oppo F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

वीवो V15 Pro की तस्वीरें फिर हुई लीक, दिखाई दिया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा

ये 4 स्मार्टफोन कल 12 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

एयरटेल ने अपने 119 रुपये के प्लान में किए बदलाव, डाटा बेनिफिट पहले के मुकाबले किया कम

News

WhatsApp enables Face ID and Touch ID biometric authentication for iOS
News
WhatsApp enables Face ID and Touch ID biometric authentication for iOS
Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights

News

Twitter under fire in India after house panel summons CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss online rights
OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others

News

OnePlus 6T gets unofficial LineageOS, CarbonROM and others
Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

News

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA
Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked