Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

It looks like Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant, Oppo is planning to enter the smartwatch market. According to a report, Oppo Vice President Shen Yiren shared his thoughts about the product on Weibo. Shen stated that the company was “hard at work” to make the smartwatch. The post did not reveal any concrete launch date but it did reveal that the smartwatch will launch in 2020. The report comes right after Huawei revealed that it was planning to launch a HarmonyOS-powered smartwatch.

Oppo smartwatch details

Though we don’t know much about the upcoming Oppo smartwatch, the original Weibo post did reveal one key aspect. According to a report by GSMArena, Oppo smartwatch is likely for sport a rectangular display. Shen stated that this will allow the company to add more information on the screen than a circular screen. Beyond this, the company is also planning to launch a pair of neck-mounting wireless earphones before the end of the year. The highlight of these earphones is likely to be the noise-canceling feature.

The company is likely to first launch both the products in the Chinese market. Coming back to the smartwatch, Oppo is likely to take on Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Huami at launch. This comes around the same time after reports indicated that Huami is working on a new smartwatch to take on Apple. As previously reported, the upcoming Huami smartwatch will sort a 341PPI display.

This comes just weeks after Huami launched its latest smartwatch, Amazfit GTR in the Chinese market. As previously reported, the Huami Amazfit GTR sports an OLED display with up to 24 days battery backup. The company also launched its Amazfit BIP Lite in the Indian market some time back. As previously reported, Amazfit BIP Lite is available on Amazon India for Rs 3,999. The smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch display with support for the always-on feature.