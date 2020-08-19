Oppo has launched yet another power bank in India, called the Oppo Power Bank 2. The new power bank offers 10,000mAh battery capacity and features 18W fast charging for device charging as well as self charging. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Price, features and specifications

The Oppo Power Bank 2 has been priced at Rs 1,299 in India. It is currently available at Flipkart in two color options of Black and White. Also Read - Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details

In terms of features, this new power bank from Oppo features a 12-factor safety assurance with features like overvoltage protection, overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, and more. Oppo notes that the Power Bank 2 comes with a specific low-current mode that can be used to charge devices like a smartwatch or TWS earbuds. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as a global version of the Oppo A92s

As noted above, the rectangular-shaped power bank has 10,000mAh capacity. It supports two-way 18W fast charging. The company claims the it can charge a 4200mAh battery device 16 percent faster than any regular power bank. It features a slim and lightweight 3D-curved design. The power bank weighs 273 grams.

In terms of connectivity ports, the Oppo Power Bank 2 comes with two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port. It also ships with a two-in-one charging cable including Micro-USB and USB Type-C ports. There is an LED indicator to keep you informed about the charging status.

To recall, Oppo had launched a 20W VOOC fast charging power bank in India in November 2019. The 10,000mAh VOOC flash charge power bank was launched at Rs 1,499. It was made available through Amazon India and offline stores. The power bank had support for two-way charging and it was also compatible with all smartphones.