comscore Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India: Price, sale, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging
News

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

News

The Oppo Power Bank 2 has been priced at Rs 1,299 in India. It is currently available at Flipkart in two color options of Black and White.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 2:42 PM IST
oppo-powerbank-india

Oppo has launched yet another power bank in India, called the Oppo Power Bank 2. The new power bank offers 10,000mAh battery capacity and features 18W fast charging for device charging as well as self charging. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Price, features and specifications

The Oppo Power Bank 2 has been priced at Rs 1,299 in India. It is currently available at Flipkart in two color options of Black and White. Also Read - Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details

In terms of features, this new power bank from Oppo features a 12-factor safety assurance with features like overvoltage protection, overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, and more. Oppo notes that the Power Bank 2 comes with a specific low-current mode that can be used to charge devices like a smartwatch or TWS earbuds. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as a global version of the Oppo A92s

As noted above, the rectangular-shaped power bank has 10,000mAh capacity. It supports two-way 18W fast charging. The company claims the it can charge a 4200mAh battery device 16 percent faster than any regular power bank. It features a slim and lightweight 3D-curved design. The power bank weighs 273 grams.

In terms of connectivity ports, the Oppo Power Bank 2 comes with two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port. It also ships with a two-in-one charging cable including Micro-USB and USB Type-C ports. There is an LED indicator to keep you informed about the charging status.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

To recall, Oppo had launched a 20W VOOC fast charging power bank in India in November 2019. The 10,000mAh VOOC flash charge power bank was launched at Rs 1,499. It was made available through Amazon India and offline stores. The power bank had support for two-way charging and it was also compatible with all smartphones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2020 2:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging
News
Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging
Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

News

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India

Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support

News

Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India

Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

News

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Best oppo phone with 8GB Ram

Top Products

Best oppo phone with 8GB Ram

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 12 के लेकर सामने आई जानकारी, '10 साल पुराना होगा डिजाइन'

Netflix अब इन डिवाइसेज में दे रहा है HDR10 सपोर्ट, बेस्ट क्वालिटी में देख सकेंगे वीडियो

Asus ZenFone 7 स्मार्टफोन में होगा फ्लिप कैमरा, स्पेसिफिकेशंस भी हुई लीक

Redmi 8A को मिल रहा Android 10 अपडेट, शाओमी ने दुनियाभर में जारी किया अपडेट

Samsung के इन 40 डिवाइसेज को तीन साल तक मिलेगा Android का लेटेस्ट अपडेट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging
News
Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging
Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

News

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch
Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August
Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India
Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support

News

Realme X7 series to launch on September 1 with 5G support

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers