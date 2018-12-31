Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition ColorOS 6 beta version released

Oppo has released its first beta version of its brand new ColorOS 6 for the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition. The company recently announced its latest Android-based operating system – ColorOS 6, bringing a redesigned UI and new features. Oppo announced this information via its official Weibo account.

The post suggests that the latest version brings a new UI design for bezel-less smartphones. The Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition users can head over to the software update section in the settings menu to download and install the public beta. Since this update is being pushed out in small batches users may have to check it several times.

Additionally, the final and stable version of the ColorOS 5.2 is yet to arrive on the same device and surprisingly, the latest beta version of the ColorOS 6 is already available. As of now, it is unknown whether the update is based on Android 9 Pie.

To recall, the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition was launched back in April this year. The smartphone sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ notched display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the imaging front, there is a dual rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel camera and a 20-megapixel camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera sensor. The device is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor as well. It is fueled by a 3,430mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge.