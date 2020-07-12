comscore Oppo R15 gets stable ColorOS 7 update with Android 10 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo R15 gets stable ColorOS 7 update with Android 10
News

Oppo R15 gets stable ColorOS 7 update with Android 10

News

The brand is pushing the new version based on Android 10 to range of devices this month.

  • Published: July 12, 2020 2:59 PM IST
ColorOS 7

Oppo has revealed the timeline when most of its devices will get new ColorOS update. The company shared the details via this tweet, which mentions the R15 will be the first to get the Android 10 based ColorOS version. It says the R15 got its update from July 10, while Oppo F15, A91 and R15 Pro will get later this month. Also Read - Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

As you can see here, the company has listed all of its phones which will be getting ColorOS 7 update in the months to come. Out of the ones given below for July, Oppo launched the R15 Pro in India last year. So users will be happy to see the new update running on their device very soon. Also Read - How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones

As you might have seen, the ColorOS 7 version brings new features from Android 10. It offers native dark mode support for apps and other platforms as well. Also Read - Oppo Watch could launch in India with the Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Report

oppo

Oppo says you can check for the update in the coming days. Go to Settings on the phone and click on Software update to see if your device has got its share of ColorOS 7 version. The brand launched the mid-range R series Oppo R15 Pro in India after the premium R17 Pro. The smartphone was priced at Rs 25,990.

Oppo R15 Pro specifications

The Oppo R15 Pro boasts a 6.28-inch HD+ On-Cell OLED display that features an aspect ratio of 19:9, all thanks to the notch at the top. The phone is backed by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM. It also features 128GB of internal storage.

In the optics department, the phone features dual-rear cameras at the back, which consist of 20-megapixel (f/1.7)+16-megapixel (f/1.7) secondary sensor for depth measurement. Upfront is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera also comes equipped with AI beauty technology 2.0 for taking stunning selfies.

The Oppo R15 Pro also supports VOOC flash charging technology. This offers  5 minutes of charging capacity for 2 hours talk time, and it comes with a 3,430mAh battery. The device also comes equipped with a NFC chip. It runs on ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and dual-SIM support.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2020 2:59 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo R15

Oppo R15
Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0
MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core
Dual cameras (16MP + 5MP)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
News
Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

News

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow

News

Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

News

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

News

Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version
How to remove Clean Master from MIUI, Realme UI, ColorOS

How To

How to remove Clean Master from MIUI, Realme UI, ColorOS
Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

News

Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter की तरह अब Koo App के जरिए अपने दोस्तों, फैमिली मेंबर्स से करें रीजनल लैंग्वेज में चैट

Xiaomi ने फुल स्क्रीन के साथ एक और स्मार्टफोन का पेटेंट करवाया, 108MP का होगा कैमरा

5 कैमरों वाले Redmi Note 8 की कीमत भारत में फिर चेंज, जानें नई कीमत, फीचर्स, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Asus ROG Phone 3 फोन 6,000mAh बैटरी, 512GB स्टोरेज के साथ स्पॉट, भारत में 22 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Buds भारत में Amazon के जरिए सेल पर आएंगे, OnePlus Nord के साथ 21 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च!

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
News
Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

News

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch
Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers
Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

News

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers