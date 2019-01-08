Oppo R15 Pro launched in India; Price, Specifications, Features and more

Oppo has launched the mid-range R series Oppo R15 Pro in India after the premium R17 Pro. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 25,990 and Oppo will make it available exclusively on Amazon India from tomorrow, January 9.

The Chinese company says that R15 Pro is the first ever Oppo device, which is water resistant and has a glass back surface. It will be available in Cosmic Purple and Ruby Red gradient finish colors.

“At Oppo, we have always focused on 3 pillars – Design, Photography and Innovative technology. We create products to match the requirements based on our extensive research and development. We launched the R-series in India due to the excessive demand for new and ground-breaking technology by our consumers. We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of Oppo R15 Pro in the Indian market exclusively on Amazon.in with its latest technologies which will give the users a bigger and better view,” said Will Yang, Brand Director, Oppo India.

Oppo R15 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo R15 Pro boasts a 6.28-inch HD+ On-Cell OLED display that features an aspect ratio of 19:9, all thanks to the notch at the top. The phone is backed by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM. It also features 128GB of internal storage.

In the optics department, the phone features dual-rear cameras at the back, which consist of 20-megapixel (f/1.7)+16-megapixel (f/1.7) secondary sensor for depth measurement. Upfront is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera also comes equipped with AI beauty technology 2.0 for taking stunning selfies.

Watch Video: Oppo F9 Pro First Look/ Hands On

The Oppo R15 Pro also supports VOOC flash charging technology, which means 5 minutes of charging results in 2 hours talk time, and it comes with a 3,430mAh battery. The device also comes equipped with a NFC chip. It runs on ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and dual-SIM support.