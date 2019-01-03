Oppo R17 Pro King of Glory Edition launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo R17 Pro, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, is getting a new limited edition model in its home market. Oppo has launched a New Year Edition of its flagship R17 Pro smartphone called the Oppo R17 Pro King of Glory Edition. The smartphone is currently up for pre-order at Oppo’s online store. Unlike other limited edition models, the King of Glory Edition is different not only on the outside but also on the inside. The smartphone comes with a special King of Glory theme and the game is pre-installed on the smartphone as well.

Oppo R17 Pro King of Glory Edition: Price

The variant of the Oppo R17 Pro was developed after a partnership between Tencent Games and Oppo and it comes in only one storage model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone looks almost identical to the Emerald Green version and carries the branding of King of Glory on the back of the device. Oppo has priced the device same as the regular variant. It is currently up for pre-order for RMB 4,299 (around Rs 44,000).

Oppo R17 Pro King of Glory Edition: Specifications

The R17 Pro from Oppo features the same specifications as the regular variant. It sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Like the OnePlus 6T, it sports a waterdrop notch at the top and comes embedded with a fingerprint sensor under the display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with Adreno 616 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, there is triple rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel main sensor with variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4, dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization. It is coupled with a 20-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.6 aperture and a third time-of-flight 3D camera. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and beauty mode. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. The Oppo R17 Pro also supports fastest charging on any smartphone with its 50W power adapter.