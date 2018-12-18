Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China: Price, specifications, features

New Year editions of the Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro have been launched in China. The newly launched Oppo R17 New Year edition carries a price tag of RMB 2,799 (approximately Rs 28,900), whereas, the Oppo R17 Pro New Year Edition retails at RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 44,350). The smartphones will go on sale from December 21.

The smartphones offer the same specifications, but you do get a new design and user interface. The units feature a striking red glossy glass back, with gold accents. One will also witness a piglet logo at the back, as each next year is regarded as to be the year of the pig in accordance with the Chinese calendar.

As for the specifications, the Oppo R17 Pro New Year’s Edition runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 chipset. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. It runs on Oppo’s own Colour OS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The handset features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, and a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with Super VOOC Flash Charge tech (10V/ 5A, up to 50W). Oppo asserts that the device should deliver up to 40 percent of battery life in just 10 minutes.

The handset packs a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 12-megapixel camera sensor with a variable aperture from f/1.5 to f/2.4, a 20-megapixel f/2.6 camera sensor and the third lens is a TOF 3D stereo camera. The setup also offers Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Dual Pixel PDAF, and an Ultra Night Mode. Up front, there is a 25-megapixel f/2.0 camera sensor. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C with OTG functionality, and NFC.

Coming to the Oppo R17 New Year’s Edition, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. There is a 16-megapixel+5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It is kept ticking by a 3,500mAh battery, and the rest of the specifications are identical to the Oppo R17 Pro.