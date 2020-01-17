comscore Oppo R17 Pro gets January security patch with new update | BGR India
Oppo R17 Pro update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

Apart from the new security patch, the software update for the Oppo R17 Pro also brings improvements to system stability.

  • Published: January 17, 2020 3:03 PM IST
oppo r17 pro review main

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is rolling out a new software update for the R17 Pro device. The update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch, along with improvements to the system stability. The company previously pushed out the same update for the Oppo F11 Pro and Reno 2 smartphones as well.

The latest update for the Oppo R17 smartphone bumps up the software version to CPH1877EX_11_C.25, and is about 3420 MB in size, RealmeUpdates reports. The new software update still runs the Android 9 Pie OS on top of ColorOS 6.1 UI. The Oppo Reno 2 update brings generic system stability to the device.

The January 2020 security patch on the Oppo R17 Pro further includes a fix for a severe vulnerability that could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Oppo is rolling out the OTA update in batches. So, it could take a while before reaching all Oppo R17 Pro smartphones gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System update. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Oppo devices in the coming weeks.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications, features

The Oppo R17 Pro smartphone made its debut back in 2018. It flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a dedicated TOF (Time-of-flight) 3D camera sensor.

The Oppo R17 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 3,700mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB 3.1 Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2020 3:03 PM IST

