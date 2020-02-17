comscore Oppo R17, Reno 2Z get January security patch in new update | BGR India
Oppo R17, Reno 2Z update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The latest update for both devices, however, is still stuck with the dated Android 9 Pie Color OS 6.

  Published: February 17, 2020 11:03 AM IST
oppo r17 launched

Oppo has started rolling out a new software update for Oppo R17 and Reno 2Z users. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 security patch to the devices. The update, however, does not comes with any newly added features.

The Oppo R17 latest update comes with software build version CPH1879EX_11.C.09 based on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 and is about 3.3 GB in firmware size. However, the software build version and size may vary depending on the region. The Oppo Reno 2Z update, on the other hand, bumps up the software version to CPH1945EX_11_A.17, and its firmware size is about 2.6 GB.

The update is rolling out in stages. So, it could take a while before reaching all Oppo R17 and Reno 2Z units gradually in the coming days. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with January 2020 security patch. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed from the company’s website.

As per the past month’s Google Android bulletin report, the January 2020 security patch preliminary fixes a severe security vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

ColorOS 7 update details

Recently, Oppo started its much anticipated ColorOS 7 Beta program in the Indian market. The company rolled out the beta update testing software for the Oppo Reno 2 flagship smartphone. Oppo will likely roll out the same update for other devices in the coming weeks.

The highlight of this upcoming update is the much anticipated Android 10 OS and Color OS 7 new features. The company has also launched the same beta program in other countries including, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. It is also reported that Oppo R17 users in China are testing the ColorOS 7 beta update as well.

  Published Date: February 17, 2020 11:03 AM IST

