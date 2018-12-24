Oppo R17 goes on sale via Amazon India: Price, offers, specifications detailed

Earlier this month, Oppo India took the wraps off its R17 Pro and R17 smartphones. While the Pro variant has been available for sometime now, the R17 variant has become available starting today. Read on to find out all the details on how to buy the new device.

Oppo R17 price, offers

The Oppo R17 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 34,990. It will be available via Amazon India, and buyers will be able to choose from two color variants – Ambient Blue and Neon Purple.

Buyers will be able to take advantage of a bunch of offers. These include benefits up to Rs 4,900 and 3.2TB data from Reliance Jio, one-time screen replacement, up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI options. HDFC Bank is also offering an additional 10 percent discount to those who use its debit or credit cards.

Oppo R17 features

The Oppo R17 was first launched in China back in August. The highlights include a waterdrop notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection for the display, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Another talking point is Oppo’s proprietary VOOC fast charging technology that offers talktime worth two hours in just five minutes of charging.

Oppo R17 specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Oppo R17 flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 percent. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling there is a 25-megapixel front camera with support for AI portrait mode and scene detection.

Watch: Oppo A83 Review

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and GPS. On the software front, the Oppo R17 runs Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.