Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24; Amazon launch offers revealed

Earlier this month Oppo brought its premium series R17 Pro and R17 smartphones to India. While the Oppo R17 Pro is already up for sale on Amazon India from some time, the more affordable Oppo R17 was only up for pre-orders. But now the official sale date has been revealed by the company.

The Oppo R17 will go on sale for the first time in India on December 24 as an Amazon exclusive. Priced at Rs 34,990, the smartphone has now been listed by e-commerce website with launch offers. Oppo has partnered with Reliance Jio for 3.2TB data offer and benefits up to Rs 4,900 on purchase of Oppo R17. Consumers will also get one-time screen replacement, extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange, and No Cost EMI option.

The Oppo R17 was first introduced in China in August, and it features quite a few similar specifications from the Pro variant. Similar to the Oppo R17 Pro, the R17 also boasts a waterdrop notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone ditches the physical fingerprint scanner, and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also comes with Oppo’s proprietary VOOC (not super VOOC) fast charging technology that the company is promising to offer talktime worth two hours in just five minutes of charging.

Oppo R17 specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display running at a resolution of 1080x2280pixels, and screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 percent. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC with an octa-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

In the photography department, the smartphone comes with dual-rear camera setup instead of the three camera setup in the Pro variant. The Oppo R17 features a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling there is same 25-megapixel front camera with support for AI portrait mode and scene detection as the Oppo R17 Pro.

Watch Video: Oppo F9 Pro First Look/ Hands On

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and GPS. Armed with a 3,500mAh battery and fast charge, the smartphone runs Android Oreo-based on ColorOS 5.2.