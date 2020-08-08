comscore Oppo R17 update rolling out with July security patch and more | BGR India
Oppo R17 update rolling out with July security patch and more

The latest update for the Oppo R17 improves the smartphone's system performance and stability.

  • Published: August 8, 2020 5:17 PM IST
Oppo R17 has started receiving a new security update in India. The firmware brings the month-old July 2020 security patch and several new features to the smartphone’s Security, Settings, Camera, and more. The latest update for the Oppo R17 bumps up the software build version to CPH1879EX_11_F.07/CPH1879_11_F.07. Also Read - Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant launched in India

The update’s firmware size is unknown at the moment. However, it brings security enhancements to the smartphone with July 2020 security patch, RMUpdate reports. The new software also runs on ColorOS 7 skin, which is based on Android 10 OS. As per the changelog, the update has added the wireless printing feature, which, as the name implies, can print images and PDF files wirelessly. Also Read - Oppo K3 gets July 2020 security patch with several newly added features

Post this update, users can now sync the volume level set on their Bluetooth device to the phone. It has also added the “Personalisations” option in “Settings”. In the camera changes, it brings a new camera quick-launch function: Double-pressing the “Volume +” or “Volume -” buttons can quickly launch the camera when the screen is off. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions: Is it enough to tackle the mid-range segment?

It further improves the smartphone’s system performance and stability. The Oppo R17 new OTA update is rolling out incrementally. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all units gradually. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the phone’s Settings section.

Oppo R17 features, specifications

To recall, the Oppo R17 smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets July 2020 security update

Samsung Galaxy A30s gets July 2020 security update

The Oppo R17 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC and Adreno 615 GPU. It packs a 3,500mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 8, 2020 5:17 PM IST

