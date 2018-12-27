Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup

As we are inching closer to the end of 2018, rumors and leaks about device launches in early 2019 are picking up the pace. While the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Honor View20 have been the subject of speculations, Oppo’s upcoming smartphone – Oppo R19, has also been in the rumors. The Chinese company is anticipated to show off the Oppo R19 and R19 Pro smartphones sometime in Q1, 2019.

Now, alleged case for the Oppo R19 has been spotted on the web, giving a slight idea of the design. The renders suggest that the smartphone could feature a vertically-stacked dual rear camera setup, placed centrally. There is also a circular cutout below the camera setup, which is apparently the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This is strange as its predecessor offered an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the additional cut could also be the third camera, meaning Oppo could offer a triple rear camera setup.

The renders further indicate that the volume buttons will apparently be placed on the left side, while the power button on the right side of the smartphone. The successor to the Oppo R17 is likely to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike other big tech giants.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

As of now, other details in terms of specifications and price are scarce. However, previous reports suggest that the Oppo R19 could house a MediaTek Helio P80 chipset. The device is also rumored to flaunt a pop-up front camera, similar to what we have seen on the Vivo NEX.