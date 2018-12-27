comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup
News

Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup

News

The Chinese company is anticipated to show off the Oppo R19 and R19 Pro smartphones by Q1 of 2019.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 12:27 PM IST
oppo-r19-leaked-render

As we are inching closer to the end of 2018, rumors and leaks about device launches in early 2019 are picking up the pace. While the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Honor View20 have been the subject of speculations, Oppo’s upcoming smartphone – Oppo R19, has also been in the rumors. The Chinese company is anticipated to show off the Oppo R19 and R19 Pro smartphones sometime in Q1, 2019.

Now, alleged case for the Oppo R19 has been spotted on the web, giving a slight idea of the design. The renders suggest that the smartphone could feature a vertically-stacked dual rear camera setup, placed centrally. There is also a circular cutout below the camera setup, which is apparently the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This is strange as its predecessor offered an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the additional cut could also be the third camera, meaning Oppo could offer a triple rear camera setup.

The renders further indicate that the volume buttons will apparently be placed on the left side, while the power button on the right side of the smartphone. The successor to the Oppo R17 is likely to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike other big tech giants.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

As of now, other details in terms of specifications and price are scarce. However, previous reports suggest that the Oppo R19 could house a MediaTek Helio P80 chipset. The device is also rumored to flaunt a pop-up front camera, similar to what we have seen on the Vivo NEX.

You Might be Interested

Oppo R17

Oppo R17
Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC
16MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: December 27, 2018 12:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Patanjali drops plans of relaunching WhatsApp-rival Kimbho app
thumb-img
Deals
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier price reportedly slashed in India; will retail at Rs 22,900
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com: Price, Specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.1 Plus gets a much-loved feature with new update

Most Popular

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup

Apple Music users can now get their own 'Year in Review'

Huawei Mate 20 Pro teardown yet again proves how difficult it is to repair

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ might support 3D facial recognition

Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup

News

Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup
Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

News

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones
Oppo to offer 10x hybrid optical zoom soon; expected to debut on Oppo F19

News

Oppo to offer 10x hybrid optical zoom soon; expected to debut on Oppo F19
Samsung Galaxy S10 and future Galaxy devices may soon get faster charging support

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and future Galaxy devices may soon get faster charging support
Oppo R17 goes on sale today in India

News

Oppo R17 goes on sale today in India

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo F10 Pro स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक, बैटरी से लेकर कैमरे तक के बारे में सबकुछ जानें

ऑनर V20 भारत में होगा View 20 के नाम से लॉन्च, अमेजन इंडिया पर हुआ लिस्ट

Infinix Smart 2 को मिली एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

दिसंबर की सबसे जबरदस्त स्मार्टफोन डील: नोकिया 7.1 को यहां से खरीदें सस्ती कीमत में

सामने आया OPPO R19 स्मार्टफोन का केस रेंडर, जानें कैसा होगा कैमरा?

News

Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup
News
Oppo R19 alleged case leaks hinting at a triple-camera setup
Apple Music users can now get their own 'Year in Review'

News

Apple Music users can now get their own 'Year in Review'
Huawei Mate 20 Pro teardown yet again proves how difficult it is to repair

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro teardown yet again proves how difficult it is to repair
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ might support 3D facial recognition

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ might support 3D facial recognition
Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018

News

Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018