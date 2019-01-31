Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online

Vivo is currently the only smartphone maker that makes pop-up cameras that are available outside of China. Well, if you don’t count Oppo which makes slightly different sliders. However, it’s well known that both belong to the same parent firm – BBk Electronics. A rumour emerged recently that Oppo would soon be following Vivo in announcing a pop-up camera smartphone. Today some images have dropped on Twitter that complements that rumour.

The leaked images are from Indian tipster @ishanAgarwal24, who has a good track record for accurate leaks so far. However, the tipster has stated that he is not aware of the identity of the device leaked today. The image clearly shows an Oppo branded device with a central pop-up camera. The Vivo NEX was one of the first devices to come with the mechanism, and it seems this mechanism will inevitably be in more Oppo and Vivo smartphones in the coming months.

EXCLUSIVE! Here's you first look at an upcoming OPPO Phone I don't know anything about except that it has Pop-Up Selfie Camera. These images were sent to me anonymously and the device could be OPPO R19 or OPPO F11. What do you think about this? I'm excited!#OPPO#OPPOF11 pic.twitter.com/j26lConGYr — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 30, 2019

The Oppo handset pictured here could be the Oppo R19, and it is seen sporting a rear-fingerprint reader. That coupled with the uncanny resemblance of the handset with the current Oppo R17 Pro design makes us feel that could probably be true. The handset is also shown running ColorOS 6.0 with Android Pie while all other specs were blacked out in the image.

Vivo has also teased a pop-up camera device coming soon in India, which is largely expected to be the Vivo V15 Pro. So, there’s a good reason to expect a similar Oppo device like the Oppo F11/Oppo R19 to also come with the feature. Some Chinese tipsters suggest this could be an Oppo R17S. The Vivo NEX has run its tenure and there weren’t any major complaints regarding the pop-up mechanism on the handset which means it should be good to go for future use. It’s the first time Oppo will be bringing such a mechanism to its line of upper mid-range phones if these leaks are true.