comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online
News

Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online

News

The pop-up camera is placed centrally as opposed to the Vivo NEX which has it on the side.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 10:31 AM IST
oppo-india-stock-image-bgr

Vivo is currently the only smartphone maker that makes pop-up cameras that are available outside of  China. Well, if you don’t count Oppo which makes slightly different sliders. However, it’s well known that both belong to the same parent firm – BBk Electronics. A rumour emerged recently that Oppo would soon be following Vivo in announcing a pop-up camera smartphone. Today some images have dropped on Twitter that complements that rumour.

The leaked images are from Indian tipster @ishanAgarwal24, who has a good track record for accurate leaks so far. However, the tipster has stated that he is not aware of the identity of the device leaked today. The image clearly shows an Oppo branded device with a central pop-up camera. The Vivo NEX was one of the first devices to come with the mechanism, and it seems this mechanism will inevitably be in more Oppo and Vivo smartphones in the coming months.

The Oppo handset pictured here could be the Oppo R19, and it is seen sporting a rear-fingerprint reader. That coupled with the uncanny resemblance of the handset with the current Oppo R17 Pro design makes us feel that could probably be true. The handset is also shown running ColorOS 6.0 with Android Pie while all other specs were blacked out in the image.

Watch: Vivo NEX First Look

Vivo has also teased a pop-up camera device coming soon in India, which is largely expected to be the Vivo V15 Pro. So, there’s a good reason to expect a similar Oppo device like the Oppo F11/Oppo R19 to also come with the feature. Some Chinese tipsters suggest this could be an Oppo R17S. The Vivo NEX has run its tenure and there weren’t any major complaints regarding the pop-up mechanism on the handset which means it should be good to go for future use. It’s the first time Oppo will be bringing such a mechanism to its line of upper mid-range phones if these leaks are true.

You Might be Interested

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX

5

44990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 10:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues
thumb-img
News
Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update #25 set to go live on main PC servers with Vikendi moonlight mode, Bizon SMG
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) with leather back launched in Sri Lanka: Price, specifications, features

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online

No contractual commitment for exclusivity, will continue with Amazon: OnePlus

Vodafone offering free 4GB data to Bihar and Jharkhand customers; expands 4G services

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues

A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online

News

Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online
Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) with leather back launched in Sri Lanka: Price, specifications, features

News

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) with leather back launched in Sri Lanka: Price, specifications, features
Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more

News

Android Q may offer support for WPA3, native screen recording, emergency shortcut and more
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition teased by Lin Bin

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition teased by Lin Bin
Oppo teases a mid-range smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor on Flipkart

News

Oppo teases a mid-range smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

1 रिचार्ज प्लान और पूरे साल भर के लिए वोडाफोन यूजर्स की टेंशन खत्म, अनलिमिडेट कॉल के साथ मिलेगा 1GB डेली डाटा

वोडाफोन की 3G सिम को 4G में करे अपग्रेड, फ्री मिलेगा 4GB डाटा

Airtel Digital TV: ट्राई के नियमों के मुताबिक ऐसे करें चैनलों का सिलेक्शन, नहीं बंद होगा TV

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

2018 में 90% कार सेल्स में डिजिटल मीडियम का बड़ा रोल

News

Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online
News
Oppo R19 or Oppo F11 with pop-up camera, ColorOS 6.0 spotted online
No contractual commitment for exclusivity, will continue with Amazon: OnePlus

News

No contractual commitment for exclusivity, will continue with Amazon: OnePlus
Vodafone offering free 4GB data to Bihar and Jharkhand customers; expands 4G services

News

Vodafone offering free 4GB data to Bihar and Jharkhand customers; expands 4G services
OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues

News

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues
A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report

News

A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report