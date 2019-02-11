comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo R19 promo poster reveals design and hints at 48-megapixel camera sensor
News

Oppo R19 promo poster reveals design and hints at 48-megapixel camera sensor

News

The leaked poster of the Oppo R19 reveals that it will arrive with a 48-megapixel camera sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

  • Published: February 11, 2019 12:16 PM IST
oppo-india-stock-image-bgr

Oppo’s next high-end smartphone is expected to be the Oppo R19. While the Chinese company has yet to make an official announcement, a leaked poster may have given out potential details about the device. It’s been claimed that Oppo will launch the F11 and F11 Pro into the Indian market in the first week of March. However, the same device is expected to launch in China with the nomenclature Oppo R19.

The poster leaked on Weibo (spotted by Gizmochina) claims that the Oppo R19 could have the same design and specifications as the Oppo F11 Pro smartphone, which is launching soon in India. The front of the R19 has a thin bezel on the top frame for the speaker mount. There is no notch or punch-hole, which means that the phone is likely to feature a selfie pop-up camera mechanism similar to the Vivo V15 Pro.

On the back, the high-end smartphone has dual rear cameras with an LED flash on top of the sensors. All three share the same casing and are arranged vertically. They are also placed in the center of the device and connected to the frame. The poster leaked confirm the main camera to be a 48-megapixel shooter. There is no fingerprint scanner on the back, which could mean it may likely have an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The Oppo R19 leaked in the poster is showcased in blue-purple gradient finish, although it would also be launched in other different colors.

Watch: Oppo Find X First Look

Oppo F11 Pro rumored specifications, features

The Oppo F11 Pro may have a 6.5-inch display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It’s also expected to be powered by the recently-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. For imaging, the F11 Pro could reportedly have a dual-lens rear camera setup. The front-facing camera system is likely to have a 25-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also expected to have a 4,500mAh battery with Oppo’s Super VOOC fast-charging support.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2019 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers
thumb-img
News
Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up may not see a price hike: Rumor
thumb-img
News
Apple reportedly sued over time consuming two-factor authentication process
thumb-img
News
HMD completes Android 8.1 Oreo beta update testing for Nokia 2

Editor's Pick

Oppo R19 promotional poster leaks online
News
Oppo R19 promotional poster leaks online
Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up may not see a price hike: Rumor

News

Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up may not see a price hike: Rumor

BSNL revises FTTH plans to offer daily data benefit

News

BSNL revises FTTH plans to offer daily data benefit

French firm develops curved camera sensors promising superior low-light image quality

News

French firm develops curved camera sensors promising superior low-light image quality

Goa IT Minister says PUBG is a demon in every house, calls to curb the game

Gaming

Goa IT Minister says PUBG is a demon in every house, calls to curb the game

Most Popular

Amazfit Verge Review: Fitness focused, but not so smart

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers

Tata Sky now offers 3 year warranty on new STBs

Oppo R19 promotional poster leaks online

Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up may not see a price hike: Rumor

Google rolling out Chrome 72 with bug fixes, newer features

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo R19 promotional poster leaks online

News

Oppo R19 promotional poster leaks online
Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA

News

Unknown Oppo smartphone image, specifications and features spotted on TENAA
Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E high-resolution renders leaked
Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera

News

Oppo F11 Pro alleged press image tips full-screen design, pop-up selfie camera
Oppo K1, Realme C1 (2019), Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 flash sale tomorrow

Deals

Oppo K1, Realme C1 (2019), Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 flash sale tomorrow

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 और Galaxy S10 E के हाई-रिजॉल्यूशन रेंडर हुए लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लॉन्च से पहले LG G8 ThinQ की कीमत हुई लीक, जेब पर पड़ेगा महंगा

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई पांच रियर कैमरों वाले नोकिया 9 PureView की तस्वीरें, 24 फरवरी को होगा पेश

Oppo F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

वीवो V15 Pro की तस्वीरें फिर हुई लीक, दिखाई दिया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा

News

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers
News
Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers
Tata Sky now offers 3 year warranty on new STBs

News

Tata Sky now offers 3 year warranty on new STBs
Oppo R19 promotional poster leaks online

News

Oppo R19 promotional poster leaks online
Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up may not see a price hike: Rumor

News

Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up may not see a price hike: Rumor
Google rolling out Chrome 72 with bug fixes, newer features

News

Google rolling out Chrome 72 with bug fixes, newer features