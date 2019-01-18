Oppo R19, Vivo X25 to reportedly sport pop-up cameras and notch-less screens

Oppo had launched the R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition last year in March, and in the second half of the year, it followed up with the R17 and R17 Pro smartphones. Vivo, on the other hand, had unveiled the X21 and X21 UD phones in March 2018, and Vivo X23 in August. Hence, both companies are expected to announce new smartphones by the end of the first quarter this year.

If reports are to be believed, Oppo may launch the R19 and R19 Pro smartphones, whereas Vivo may introduce the Vivo X25. Fresh information shared by a tipster from China reveals that the upcoming Oppo R and Vivo X phones will feature pop-up cameras.

Vivo had launched the Vivo NEX last year with a pop-up front camera because of which it was able to deliver a high screen-to-body ratio. Citing information gained from accessory mold factory, the tipster has claimed that the next Oppo R series phone will be featuring a pop-up camera placed on the center of its upper edge. Its rear camera will be positioned at the center on the top half of the back shell like the Oppo R17 and R17 Pro phones.

Case images of the alleged R19 smartphone had appeared in December 2018. The images carried a large cutout at the middle of the op-edge probably for the pop-up front camera. The back side of the case featured a vertical camera cutout at the center position of its upper half. Previous reports have claimed that the Oppo R19 will feature the Helio P90. Other details of the phone are currently under the wraps.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

The tipster added the Vivo X25 will have its pop-up camera at the top-right corner. Its rear-mounted dual camera setup will be positioned on the top-left corner. There is no information available on the specifications of the Vivo X25.

The Oppo R19 and Vivo X25 are expected to feature in-display fingerprint scanner which indicates these phones will be equipped OLED panels. The inclusion of pop-up cameras on both phones will certainly allow them to deliver close to 95-percent screen space.