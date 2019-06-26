comscore Oppo Reno 10x Zoom New Software Update | BGR India
  Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update, gains support for AI Night Mode
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update, gains support for AI Night Mode

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is a flagship smartphone that features a camera capable of 10x lossless zoom. The smartphone is priced competitively making it a strong alternative to OnePlus 7 Series.

  Published: June 26, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Oppo Reno (9)

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is now getting a new over-the-air software update. The smartphone was announced last month and is becoming available for purchase starting this month. Now, as Oppo Reno 10x Zoom customers buy the device, they will be greeted with a new software update. The new update for Reno 10x Zoom bumps the ColorOS 6 version to CPH1919EX_11_A.10 and is a 284MB download. One of the big changes being that it brings security patch for the month of June.

Photo: Neowin

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Software Update: All you need to know

Google has already released July security patch for its Pixel smartphones. So, it is a good sign that Oppo is at least seeding June security patch. Alongside security update, the new software also brings patches for some of the known bugs in the system. The CPH1919EX_11_A.10 update for the smartphone also delivers on the long promised camera enhancements. The first major change in the camera department comes in the form of optimizations. In our review, we observed that the camera is fine but does not feel stable.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review: Zooming into the distance

Also Read

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review: Zooming into the distance

The update also adds an AI Night Mode that Oppo claims will enhance photography in low-light scenario. The details of this new software update were first reported by Neowin. The changelog for the device shows that the update also brings optimizations to the network. Oppo notes that the new software improves the compatibility of some operator. It also optimizes network stability, which could have to do with European operators.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display without a notch. It achieves true all screen design with the help of a shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. In India, it is offered with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

Watch: How Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom Camera Works

For imaging, Oppo is using a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 sensor. This is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 13-megapixel periscope camera for telephoto. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with LED flash and 1080p video recording. It has an under-display fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 4,065mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 39,990 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 49,990 for the 8GB RAM version.

  Published Date: June 26, 2019 12:38 PM IST

