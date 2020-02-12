Chinese Smartphone maker Oppo has finally started its much anticipated ColorOS 7 Beta program in the Indian market. This means that the Oppo Reno 2 users can enroll for the program to test out the upcoming update. The company has also launched the beta program in other countries including, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Users interested in testing the new operating system can head over to their device’s setting application. Then go to the software update section in the menu, and click at the setting gear icon on the upper right corner. From here, users need to tap the Trial version option and fill out the given required information. Once completed, click on Done.

If selected, users will get a notification to download and install the new system upgrade. In case you don’t get the update notification, you can head to the “Software update” option in the “Settings” app. Here the device will manually check for any pending update

A quota of only 2,000 users is set for the Oppo Reno 2 beta update program in the first batch. However, if the application quota is full, users can wait for the next round. It is advisable to take a complete backup of your device before you start the update process as the software update is still Beta and may come with some hidden bugs. The highlight of this upcoming update is the much anticipated Android 10 OS and new features.

Oppo Reno 2 features, specifications

The Oppo Reno 2 smartphone made its debut back in September 2019. It flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device additionally has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.