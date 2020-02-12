comscore Oppo Reno 2 ColorOS 7 beta program announced | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced: Here is how to apply
News

Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced: Here is how to apply

News

A quota of only 2,000 users is set for the Oppo Reno 2 beta update program for the first batch.

  • Published: February 12, 2020 8:06 PM IST
oppo-reno-2-review-5

Chinese Smartphone maker Oppo has finally started its much anticipated ColorOS 7 Beta program in the Indian market. This means that the Oppo Reno 2 users can enroll for the program to test out the upcoming update. The company has also launched the beta program in other countries including, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Related Stories


Users interested in testing the new operating system can head over to their device’s setting application. Then go to the software update section in the menu, and click at the setting gear icon on the upper right corner. From here, users need to tap the Trial version option and fill out the given required information. Once completed, click on Done.

If selected, users will get a notification to download and install the new system upgrade. In case you don’t get the update notification, you can head to the “Software update” option in the “Settings” app. Here the device will manually check for any pending update

A quota of only 2,000 users is set for the Oppo Reno 2 beta update program in the first batch. However, if the application quota is full, users can wait for the next round. It is advisable to take a complete backup of your device before you start the update process as the software update is still Beta and may come with some hidden bugs. The highlight of this upcoming update is the much anticipated Android 10 OS and new features.

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display ahead of February 22 launch

Also Read

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display ahead of February 22 launch

Oppo Reno 2 features, specifications

The Oppo Reno 2 smartphone made its debut back in September 2019. It flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device additionally has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 8:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced
News
Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced
Microsoft Surface Duo spotted on the subway in Canada

News

Microsoft Surface Duo spotted on the subway in Canada

Nokia and MediaTek drop out of Mobile World Congress 2020

News

Nokia and MediaTek drop out of Mobile World Congress 2020

PlayGo BH-70 headphones launched in India

News

PlayGo BH-70 headphones launched in India

Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm variant goes on sale in India

Wearables

Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm variant goes on sale in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India

Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced

Microsoft Surface Duo spotted on the subway in Canada

Nokia and MediaTek drop out of Mobile World Congress 2020

PlayGo BH-70 headphones launched in India

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced

News

Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced
Oppo Reno 2F gets price drop on Amazon

Deals

Oppo Reno 2F gets price drop on Amazon
Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display

News

Oppo Find X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz QHD+ display
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update
Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020

News

Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020

हिंदी समाचार

MWC 2020 में Coronavirus के चलते नोकिया (Nokia) और मीडिया टेक भी नहीं लेंगी हिस्सा

Detel Smart TV 43-इंच पैनल भारत में साउंडबार के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

शाओमी Redmi Note 8 की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी, जानें नई कीमत

वोडाफोन ने 199 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को बढ़ाकर 24 दिन किया

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy S20 और Z Flip के लिए भारत में प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

News

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India
News
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India
Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced

News

Oppo Reno 2 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 beta program announced
Microsoft Surface Duo spotted on the subway in Canada

News

Microsoft Surface Duo spotted on the subway in Canada
Nokia and MediaTek drop out of Mobile World Congress 2020

News

Nokia and MediaTek drop out of Mobile World Congress 2020
PlayGo BH-70 headphones launched in India

News

PlayGo BH-70 headphones launched in India