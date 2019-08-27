comscore Oppo Reno 2 AnTuTu listing confirms Snapdragon 730G and 8GB RAM
Oppo Reno 2 AnTuTu scores leaked; confirm Snapdragon 730G and 8GB RAM

It also revealed the AnTuTu score of Oppo Reno 2 giving us a hint about what to expect. As previously reported, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is all set to release the smartphone on August 28, 2019.

  Published: August 27, 2019 10:44 AM IST
Oppo Reno 2, the much-anticipated smartphone has just surfaced on benchmarking website AnTuTu. The new listing has revealed some important specifications about the upcoming smartphone. It also revealed the AnTuTu score of Oppo Reno 2 giving us a hint about what to expect. As previously reported, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is all set to release the smartphone on August 28, 2019. We have already seen a number of leaks in the past regarding the device in the past couple of weeks.

Oppo Reno 2 details

According to a report by GizChina, the AnTuTu listing confirmed that Oppo Reno 2 will sport Snapdragon 730G SoC. Oppo has added Adreno 618 GPU along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is likely that the company will launch the smartphone with other RAM and storage combinations. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie-powered Color OS out of the box along with OPPO PCKM00 model number. It will also feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution display. All this information about the upcoming smartphone is in line with what we saw in the TENAA listing.

Oppo Reno 2 AnTuTu score

The last thing that the listing revealed is the 2,59,109 AnTuTu score. Talking about the AnTuTu score, it looks like Oppo Reno 2 has scored more than Samsung Galaxy A80. For some context, the Galaxy A80 launched in April with Snapdragon 730G SoC. As per past reports, the smartphone is likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone.

Oppo Reno2 video stabilization teased by company's VP; India launch on August 28

Oppo Reno2 video stabilization teased by company's VP; India launch on August 28

Taking a closer look at the camera setup, the company is likely to add a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the device. Rest of the sensors include a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Oppo is also likely to add a 16-megapixel sensor on the front in the shark fin-like motorized solution. Beyond this, Reno 2 will also feature a 4,000mAh battery along with in-display fingerprint scanner.

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 10:44 AM IST

