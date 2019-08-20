It’s no secret that Oppo is planning on launching its Reno 2 series in India on August 28. As per reports, we could see as many as three new smartphones, and these include the Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and the Reno 2F. Ahead of the official launch, a couple of certification websites have revealed the Oppo Reno 2 key features and specifications.

Oppo Reno 2 key features, specifications revealed

The upcoming Oppo Reno 2 has passed TENAA in China sporting model numbers PCKM00 and PCKT00. Additionally, it has also passed China’s 3C certification agency, DroidShout reports. As mentioned, these websites give us a glimpse at the Reno 2 key features and specifications.

The Oppo Reno 2 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core SoC. There is also up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage on offer.

Photography is said to be the upcoming smartphone’s USP with as many as five cameras on board. At the back is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel camera, 13-megapixel second camera, 8-megapixel third camera, and a fourth 2-megapixel camera. Up front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera embedded into a pop-up mechanism.

The rest of the features on the upcoming smartphone include a 3,915mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. On the software front, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box. Lastly, buyers will be able to choose from a multitude of color options including black, pink, and green.

As mentioned, the Oppo Reno 2 series will launch in India on August 28. A recent leak gave a glimpse at the sort of features expected on the Reno 2Z smartphone. These include a 6.53-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage.

It will also come with the same quad-camera setup at the back, and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera up front. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.