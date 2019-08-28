Oppo aims to make India its global export hub. The Chinese smartphone maker is currently producing close to 50 million units in India. Going forward, it plans to double the capacity to 100 million units by 2020. Doubling the capacity will give employment to nearly 15,000 people, Sumit Walia, Vice President, Product and Marketing, Oppo India told IANS. In the meantime, the company is gearing up to launch the much-rumored Oppo Reno 2 in the country.

“We are strategically strengthening our presence in India by investing in talent, manufacturing and research and development. We have an ongoing investment of Rs 2,200 crore in the Greater Noida manufacturing facility and hope to make India a global export hub for Oppo,” Walia says.

Oppo Reno 2 features, specifications (expected)

If reports are anything to go by, the Oppo Reno 2 is a power-packed device with the latest technologies. The talking point will be the quad-camera setup with support for 20x digital zoom and 5x hybrid zoom. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. The processor will offer powerful gaming experience along with an on-device AI, and an intuitive image capture. Also aiding performance is a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Lastly, the smartphone will offer 25 percent faster graphic rendering in comparison to the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom.

Another talking point will be a big battery with advanced VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology support. “VOOC 3.0 has been built at OPPO’s Hyderabad R&D centre. It charges the smartphone more than 50 percent in less than 30 minutes. We have also introduced the Ultra dark mode and Ultra steady video mode in the device,” informed Walia. Other features include 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and optimized Wi-Fi.

Oppo India portfolio

Walia also reveals the company’s plans to diversify its portfolio, and foray into the smart accessories segment. Along with the Reno 2 series, Oppo also plans to launch its ‘Enco’ Bluetooth Headphones. These noise-cancelling wireless headsets will come not only with 15 hours of playback time, but also Type C charging. It reportedly offers a playback time of up to five hours with just 15 minutes of charging.

As per IDC, Oppo held a 9.7 percent market share in the Indian smartphone market in Q2 this year. It registered a healthy growth of 41 percent on the back of popular smartphones in its A-series. These include the A3s, A1K and A5s. Oppo also holds 19.1 percent of the online channel driven by its online exclusive model “K1”.

“We command a very strong presence in the offline market with over 60,000 sales points and over 250 exclusive Oppo stores. There is a plan to open more ‘premium’ retail flagship stores following the one in Hyderabad,” informed Walia. “We will also launch Oppo’s online shopping site for users in India very soon,” he added.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline