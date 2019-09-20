The Oppo Reno 2 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The latest phone from Oppo can be purchased via both Flipkart and Amazon.in. To recall, this device was launched last month, alongside the Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F. The Reno 2 comes with a quad rear camera setup supporting 20X zoom. It also features a shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera, and a gaming processor. Read on to know more about the Oppo Reno 2.

Oppo Reno 2 price in India, sale offers

The Oppo Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 in India, which is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It comes in two color options – Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. The device should also be available via offline retail stores across the country. As for the sale offers, you can get 10 percent of cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions and consumer loans. Buyers planning to purchase the Oppo Reno 2 via Amazon.in and Flipkart can get an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI transactions. There is no-cost EMI option as well.

Furthermore, Reliance Jio users can get 100 percent bonus data on the recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 3,750 cashback and 250GB additional data on the recharge of Rs 255. Lastly, Airtel users can avail double data benefits and unlimited call benefits on the recharge of Rs 249 plan.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications, features

The Oppo Reno 2 flaunts a 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic notch-less display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There is in-display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 on offer. Oppo has used similar shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera module on the Reno 2. This includes a 16-megapixel shooter with AI beauty mode. The back of the device is also glass, and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone packs Qualcomm’s latest gaming processor Snapdragon 730G. Oppo has launched the Reno 2 in one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the back side of the phone, there is a quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The rear camera offers optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), 5x hybrid zoom and Ultra Dark mode. It supports a USB Type-C port, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo Reno 2 is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery. It offers support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology.

Features Oppo Reno 2 Price 36990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.55-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4000mAh