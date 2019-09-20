comscore Oppo Reno 2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications
News

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

News

The Oppo Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 in India, which is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It comes in two color options – Ocean Blue and Luminous Black.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 8:45 AM IST
oppo-reno-2-review-3

The Oppo Reno 2 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The latest phone from Oppo can be purchased via both Flipkart and Amazon.in. To recall, this device was launched last month, alongside the Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F. The Reno 2 comes with a quad rear camera setup supporting 20X zoom. It also features a shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera, and a gaming processor. Read on to know more about the Oppo Reno 2.

Oppo Reno 2 price in India, sale offers

The Oppo Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990 in India, which is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It comes in two color options – Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. The device should also be available via offline retail stores across the country. As for the sale offers, you can get 10 percent of cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions and consumer loans. Buyers planning to purchase the Oppo Reno 2 via Amazon.in and Flipkart can get an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI transactions. There is no-cost EMI option as well.

Furthermore, Reliance Jio users can get 100 percent bonus data on the recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 3,750 cashback and 250GB additional data on the recharge of Rs 255. Lastly, Airtel users can avail double data benefits and unlimited call benefits on the recharge of Rs 249 plan.

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Also Read

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Oppo Reno 2 specifications, features

The Oppo Reno 2 flaunts a 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic notch-less display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There is in-display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 on offer. Oppo has used similar shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera module on the Reno 2. This includes a 16-megapixel shooter with AI beauty mode. The back of the device is also glass, and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone packs Qualcomm’s latest gaming processor Snapdragon 730G. Oppo has launched the Reno 2 in one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the back side of the phone, there is a quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The rear camera offers optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), 5x hybrid zoom and Ultra Dark mode. It supports a USB Type-C port, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo Reno 2 is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery. It offers support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology.

Features Oppo Reno 2
Price 36990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.55-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 8:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 2 Review
Review
Oppo Reno 2 Review
6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Gaming

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

News

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS

Smart TVs

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS

Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC

Google unveils multiple products at 'Google for India' 2019 conference

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review
Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

News

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 next sale date announced

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 next sale date announced
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India today via Amazon.in: Check price, features

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sale in India today via Amazon.in: Check price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Watch GT 2 Smartwatch और FreeBuds 3 वायरलैस ईयरबड्स हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile ने 10 से 16 सितंबर के बीच इन चीटर्स को 10 साल तक के लिए किया बैन, अब ये चीटर्स नहीं खेल पाएंगे PUBG

Oppo Reno 2 की सेल शुरू, Amazon और Flipkart के साथ ऑफलाइन भी खरीदें

Vivo V17 Pro आज ड्यूल पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखे लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Best Earphone Under 500 : पांच सौ रुपये से कम कीमत में ये हैं बेस्ट इयरफोन


News

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
News
Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

News

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC
Google unveils multiple products at 'Google for India' 2019 conference

News

Google unveils multiple products at 'Google for India' 2019 conference