Oppo has officially launched its new Reno 2 series of smartphones in India today. The company, as expected, unveiled the Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F smartphones in the Reno lineup for the different price segments. The Oppo Reno 2 is not a successor to the existing Oppo Reno smartphone, says company. It retains the same design and shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera. The Reno 2F and Reno 2Z, on the other hand , are the toned-down variants of the Reno 2, but these also offer quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. Here’s every thing you need to know about the three new smartphones.

Oppo Reno 2 series: Price in India, Availability

The Oppo Reno 2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 36,990 in India. It comes in two color options – Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. The phone goes on sale from September 20, and the pre-booking will start from September 10. On the other hand, the more affordable Oppo Reno 2Z with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will be available for Rs 29,990. It comes in three color options – Sky White, Luminous Black and Polar Light. Oppo has started the pre-booking for this smartphone from today, August 28. The device will go on sale from September 6.

The pricing of Oppo Reno 2F with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be announced closer to the launch in November. It comes in two color options – Sky White and Lake Green. All these Oppo Reno 2 series phones will be made available from Flipkart and Amazon India, as well as in offline retail stores across the country.

Oppo Reno 2: Specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 2 flaunts a 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic notch-less display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There is in-display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 on offer. Oppo has used similar shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera module on the Reno 2. This includes a 16-megapixel shooter with AI beauty mode. The back of the device is also glass, and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone packs Qualcomm’s latest gaming processor Snapdragon 730G. Oppo has launched the Reno 2 in one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. At the rear, the Oppo Reno 2 packs quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors.

The rear camera offers optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), 5x hybrid zoom and Ultra Dark mode. The whole package is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Oppo has also improved upon the VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support, and claims the phone will charge even quicker than previous technology. It supports a USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F: Specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F are the affordable variants of the Oppo Reno 2 with slightly toned-down specifications. Both the Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is also a notch-less display, but Oppo hasn’t used the shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera module on these two phones. Both these devices offers standard pop-up camera with 16-megapixel lens on the top center edge of the phone.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Internally, both phones offer 8GB RAM, but with different storage options. The Oppo Reno 2F offers 128GB internal storage, whereas the Reno 2Z gets 256GB storage variant only. In terms of chipsets, these are different. The 2Z packs MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, and the 2F packs MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging is same in all Reno 2 series phones.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F offers similar quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. All the phones run Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.

