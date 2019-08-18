Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F specifications and price in India leaked

New information about the upcoming Oppo Reno 2 lineup has leaked online after Oppo shared the official teaser. According to a report, expected specifications and pricing in the Indian market have surfaced on the Internet. Before we jump into these details, let’s recap was we already know. As previously reported, Oppo is all set to launch its upcoming Oppo Reno 2 series in India on August 28, 2019. A new report noted that the company is planning to launch three smartphones as part of the series. These devices include the Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F.

Oppo Reno 2 Series details

All three devices under the Oppo Reno 2 series will feature a quad rear camera and 20x Zoom. However, all these devices will be placed below the current Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. The MySmartPrice report also noted that Oppo will also likely launch five more A series devices. Oppo is aiming at launching these devices just before the festival season. Now, let’s focus on the specifications and the pricing details of all the three models.

Oppo Reno 2

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will also sport a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, an under-display fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass 6. Reno 2 could be the first smartphone in India to feature Snapdragon 730G SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is quite possible that Oppo may launch more storage and RAM variants of the smartphone. According to the report, Oppo Reno 2 will likely be priced under Rs 35,000 to replace the current Oppo Reno.

It will run Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1 but Oppo has promised Android Q for all Reno devices. Talking about the quad-camera setup on the back, we get a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. Reno 2 also sports an 8-megapixel sensor with 116-degree ultrawide lens and a 13-megapixel sensor with 5X hybrid zoom. The fourth camera features a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping.

On the camera software-end we will get special portrait modes, an “Ultra Dark Mode”, Portrait Mode 2.0, Ultra Steady videos, 3D audio zoom, real-time portrait videos, and hybrid image stabilization. Moving to the front, Reno 2 will come with a 16-megapixel sensor in the Sharkfin pop-up camera with “soft light flash”. Oppo will add Gorilla Glass 5 on the back with a 4,000mAh battery and VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Reno 2Z

The second smartphone in the series will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. Oppo will also add Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top along with an under-display fingerprint scanner. Reno 2Z will be powered by MediaTek Helio P90 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Oppo is likely to price the device under Rs 25,000 segment. Moving to the camera specifications, we get a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth mapping. Remaining features such as OS, front-facing camera sensor, camera software features, and battery are similar to Reno 2.

Oppo Reno 2F

We are not aware of much when it comes to the third smartphone, the Oppo Reno 2F. Talking about the things we know, Reno 2F will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor from Samsung. Oppo is likely to price the device below the Rs 20,000 mark.

Story Timeline