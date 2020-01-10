comscore Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out: Price in India, features, review | BGR India
Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The Oppo Reno 2 has started receiving a new software update in Europe. It brings the latest Android security patch and more.

  • Published: January 10, 2020 7:07 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, is rolling out a new software update for the Oppo Reno 2 device in Europe. The update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch, along with a new feature and system stability.

The latest Oppo Reno 2 update bumps up the software version to CPH1907EX_11_A.28, and is about 3244MB in size, Androidblog.ch reports. The new update is still based on ColorOS 6.1 UI on top of Android 9 Pie build. The Oppo Reno 2 update brings generic system stability to the device. It also includes a new feature that adds location watermark on the photos taken.

The January 2020 security patch on the Oppo Reno 2 further fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could allow a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Oppo is rolling out the OTA update in a staged manner. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all Oppo Reno 2 smartphones gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. One can also check for the update by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System update. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Oppo devices in the coming weeks.

Oppo Reno 2 features, specifications

Oppo Reno 2 smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel dedicated black & white sensor.

The Oppo Reno 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: January 10, 2020 7:07 PM IST

