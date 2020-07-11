Oppo Reno 2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Oppo is rolling out a new software update for the Reno 2 smartphone. The latest update brings a month-old June 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update does not mention any newly included features. The latest Oppo Reno 2 update carries the software build version CPH1907EX_11_A.41, and its firmware is about 2996MB in size. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. Also Read - How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones

The update is based on Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7 custom skin on top. It is currently rolling out for users based in India, but it should soon be available in other countries as well. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Oppo Reno 2 units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of this update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

The June 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files. The update also fixes a flaw in kernel components. Oppo is likely to roll out the latest July 2020 security patch to the device soon.

Oppo Reno 2 Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The Oppo Reno 2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type C port for charging.