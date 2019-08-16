comscore Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera and 20x zoom launching in India on August 28
News

Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera and 20x zoom launching in India on August 28

News

Oppo Reno 2 will launch in India first and will later be expanded to other markets. It will feature a quad rear camera setup supporting 20x zoom.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 2:10 PM IST
Oppo Reno 2 launch august 28

Oppo Reno 2, the second-generation Reno smartphone, will launch in India on August 28. The device is coming first to India, which shows Oppo’s focus on the market. With Reno 2, Oppo is teasing 20x zoom using a quad rear camera setup. The company is mentioning the word “Series” in the teaser, which could mean there would be at least two devices: Oppo Reno 2 and Reno 2 Pro. The teaser image shared by the company shows that Reno 2 will retain the shark fin selfie seen on original Reno Series.

Oppo is not sharing a lot of information about the device just yet. The leaks about the device have been minimal, which is a huge feat in the current scenario. The teaser, however, does confirm that there will be vertically stacked quad camera setup on the back. It also seems to indicate that Oppo is not using the periscope-style camera mechanism seen on the Reno 10x Zoom. The device supported 5x optical zoom and this 20x zoom claim is baffling to start with.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review: Zooming into the distance

Also Read

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review: Zooming into the distance

One of the key thing to watch would be whether Oppo offers 5x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom or has a different setup. Even 20x digital zoom with better sharpness would be a great feat for the smartphone. Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom are two devices that use periscope-style camera and offer 5x optical zoom. The Reno 2 seems to be going for a different setup here. The design also indicates that we would be seeing Sony’s 48-megapixel IMX586 image sensor. Oppo is using different sizes for these camera cutouts suggesting all of them are different.

Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export to other markets by 2020

Also Read

Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export to other markets by 2020

The rumors so far indicate that Reno 2 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and fullview display like its predecessor. It is expected to pack a 4,065mAh battery and support VOOC fast charging. The quad rear camera setup is tipped to include an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor. Along with it, there will be a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is a possibility that Reno 2 will be priced higher than the existing Reno devices.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

39990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP +13MP
Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno

32990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 2:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked
News
Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked
Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online

News

Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online

Realme 5 Pro with VOOC 3.0 flash charging teased on Flipkart

News

Realme 5 Pro with VOOC 3.0 flash charging teased on Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28

Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28

News

Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28
Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

News

Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report
Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day

Deals

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day
Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export to other markets by 2020

News

Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export to other markets by 2020
Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

News

Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus अपने नए 5G स्मार्टफोन पर कर रही है काम

Mi Days Sale: आधी कीमत में खरीदे Redmi Note 7 Pro का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट

Airtel Internet TV की कीमत घटकर हुई 2,269 रुपये, साथ में डिस्काउंटेड कीमत में खरीदें Google Home Mini

Realme 5 में होगी 5,000mAh की बैटरी, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Motorola One Zoom कुछ मार्केट में One Pro के नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च, शामिल होगा Amazon Alexa सपोर्ट

News

Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28
News
Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28
Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked

News

Huawei Nova 5T with 5.5-inch display leaked
Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets DC dimming feature with EMUI 9.1 update
Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time
Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online

News

Meizu 16s Pro key specifications leaked online