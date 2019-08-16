Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera launching in India on August 28

Oppo Reno 2, the second-generation Reno smartphone, will launch in India on August 28. The device is coming first to India, which shows Oppo’s focus on the market. With Reno 2, Oppo is teasing 20x zoom using a quad rear camera setup. The company is mentioning the word “Series” in the teaser, which could mean there would be at least two devices: Oppo Reno 2 and Reno 2 Pro. The teaser image shared by the company shows that Reno 2 will retain the shark fin selfie seen on original Reno Series.

Oppo is not sharing a lot of information about the device just yet. The leaks about the device have been minimal, which is a huge feat in the current scenario. The teaser, however, does confirm that there will be vertically stacked quad camera setup on the back. It also seems to indicate that Oppo is not using the periscope-style camera mechanism seen on the Reno 10x Zoom. The device supported 5x optical zoom and this 20x zoom claim is baffling to start with.

One of the key thing to watch would be whether Oppo offers 5x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom or has a different setup. Even 20x digital zoom with better sharpness would be a great feat for the smartphone. Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom are two devices that use periscope-style camera and offer 5x optical zoom. The Reno 2 seems to be going for a different setup here. The design also indicates that we would be seeing Sony’s 48-megapixel IMX586 image sensor. Oppo is using different sizes for these camera cutouts suggesting all of them are different.

The rumors so far indicate that Reno 2 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and fullview display like its predecessor. It is expected to pack a 4,065mAh battery and support VOOC fast charging. The quad rear camera setup is tipped to include an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor. Along with it, there will be a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is a possibility that Reno 2 will be priced higher than the existing Reno devices.

