OPPO recently announced that its latest smartphone Reno2 F is all set to go on sale from October 4 on Amazon and also offline retailers across the country. Consumers can pre-book the smartphone on Amazon from September 29 till October 3. On pre-booking, users can avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 4,000 and a no cost EMI of up to nine months. This means that the Oppo Reno 2F will be made available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The Oppo Reno 2F is priced at Rs 25,990 and has multiple offers coming with it. There are exchange offers going up to Rs 13,000, No Cost EMIs. Besides these there are Bank offers from SBI and ICICI banks. Customers are also offered a 1 year free screen replacement.

The Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F are the affordable variants of the Oppo Reno 2 with slightly toned-down specifications. Both the Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is also a notch-less display, but Oppo hasn’t used the shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera module on these two phones. Both these devices offers standard pop-up camera with 16-megapixel lens on the top center edge of the phone.

Internally, both phones offer 8GB RAM, but with different storage options. The Oppo Reno 2F offers 128GB internal storage, whereas the Reno 2Z gets 256GB storage variant only. In terms of chipsets, these are different. The 2Z packs MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, and the 2F packs MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging is same in all Reno 2 series phones.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F offers similar quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. All the phones run Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.