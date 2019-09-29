comscore Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4
Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4; Pre-booking starts today

Consumers can pre-book the smartphone on Amazon from September 29 till October 3.

  • Published: September 29, 2019 5:01 PM IST
OPPO recently announced that its latest smartphone Reno2 F is all set to go on sale from October 4 on Amazon and also offline retailers across the country. Consumers can pre-book the smartphone on Amazon from September 29 till October 3. On pre-booking, users can avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 4,000 and a no cost EMI of up to nine months. This means that the Oppo Reno 2F will be made available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The Oppo Reno 2F is priced at Rs 25,990 and has multiple offers coming with it. There are exchange offers going up to Rs 13,000, No Cost EMIs. Besides these there are Bank offers from SBI and ICICI banks. Customers are also offered a 1 year free screen replacement.

The Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F are the affordable variants of the Oppo Reno 2 with slightly toned-down specifications. Both the Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is also a notch-less display, but Oppo hasn’t used the shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera module on these two phones. Both these devices offers standard pop-up camera with 16-megapixel lens on the top center edge of the phone.

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Internally, both phones offer 8GB RAM, but with different storage options. The Oppo Reno 2F offers 128GB internal storage, whereas the Reno 2Z gets 256GB storage variant only. In terms of chipsets, these are different. The 2Z packs MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, and the 2F packs MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging is same in all Reno 2 series phones.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F offers similar quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. All the phones run Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.

Features Oppo Reno 2 Oppo Reno 2F Oppo Reno 2Z
Price 36990 29990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P90
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.55-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh 4000mAh
  • Published Date: September 29, 2019 5:01 PM IST

