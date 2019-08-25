Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch

Oppo will launch a new Reno2 series in India on August 28. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones in the new Oppo Reno2 series. These are rumored as the Oppo Reno2, Oppo Reno2Z, and the Oppo Reno2F. The Chinese company has already confirmed key specifications for one of the upcoming Oppo Reno2 device last week. It revealed that the device will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor, 8GB RAM, VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology and more.

Now just ahead of the launch, first live images of the alleged Oppo Reno 2Z smartphone have surfaced online. The images leaked by 91mobiles show full-screen design and vertically stacked quad-rear camera setup. Surprisingly, the Reno 2Z will not feature the signature shark fin-style pop-up selfie module from Oppo Reno. Instead, the company has opted for a regular The centre-aligned pop-up selfie module. The alleged specifications of the Oppo Reno 2Z were already leaked sometime ago.

Last week, Oppo also confirmed that the the device (Oppo Reno2) will pack a 6.55-inch full screen borderless AMOLED Panoramic screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno2 will come equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and will have an in-display fingerprint unlock 3.0 which will have the latest G3 optical sensor fingerprint unlocking technology. It will also have a 4,000mAh battery supported with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 with Type-C charging.

The back of the phone will boast of a 3D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is confirmed to come in two colors options of ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Luminous Black’. Oppo says that both the colors will be inspired from the mesmerizing beauty of nature and the concept of Twilight Mist.

Features Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Oppo Reno Price 39990 32990 Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.6-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP +13MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,065mAh 3,765mAh

