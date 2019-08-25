comscore Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
News

Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch

News

First live images of the alleged Oppo Reno 2Z smartphone have surfaced online. The leaked images showcase full-screen design and vertically stacked quad-rear camera setup.

  • Published: August 25, 2019 12:59 PM IST
OPPO-Reno-2Z-design-leak-live-image-1

Oppo will launch a new Reno2 series in India on August 28. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones in the new Oppo Reno2 series. These are rumored as the Oppo Reno2, Oppo Reno2Z, and the Oppo Reno2F. The Chinese company has already confirmed key specifications for one of the upcoming Oppo Reno2 device last week. It revealed that the device will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor, 8GB RAM, VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology and more.

Now just ahead of the launch, first live images of the alleged Oppo Reno 2Z smartphone have surfaced online. The images leaked by 91mobiles show full-screen design and vertically stacked quad-rear camera setup. Surprisingly, the Reno 2Z will not feature the signature shark fin-style pop-up selfie module from Oppo Reno. Instead, the company has opted for a regular The centre-aligned pop-up selfie module. The alleged specifications of the Oppo Reno 2Z were already leaked sometime ago.

Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online

Also Read

Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online

Last week, Oppo also confirmed that the the device (Oppo Reno2) will pack a 6.55-inch full screen borderless AMOLED Panoramic screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno2 will come equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and will have an in-display fingerprint unlock 3.0 which will have the latest G3 optical sensor fingerprint unlocking technology. It will also have a 4,000mAh battery supported with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 with Type-C charging.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The back of the phone will boast of a 3D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is confirmed to come in two colors options of ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Luminous Black’. Oppo says that both the colors will be inspired from the mesmerizing beauty of nature and the concept of Twilight Mist.

Features Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Oppo Reno
Price 39990 32990
Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.6-inch full HD+ 6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP +13MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,065mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno

32990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 25, 2019 12:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
Tata Sky on WhatsApp: How to check balance, add and drop packs

How To

Tata Sky on WhatsApp: How to check balance, add and drop packs

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online

News

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

News

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch

News

Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online

News

Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online
Oppo Reno2 video stabilization teased; India launch on August 28

News

Oppo Reno2 video stabilization teased; India launch on August 28
Oppo confirms key specs for Reno2; Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 8GB RAM and more

News

Oppo confirms key specs for Reno2; Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 8GB RAM and more
Oppo Reno 2 key features, specifications revealed

News

Oppo Reno 2 key features, specifications revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi A3 अब 27 अगस्त को बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy M30s भारत में 48MP कैमरा के साथ अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च

Airtel ने 175 रुपये का ऐड ऑन डाटा पैक किया लॉन्च, 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिल रहा है 6GB डाटा

Tata Sky ने HD set top box और Binge bundle ऑफर 4,999 रुपये में किया पेश

Lenovo 5 सितंबर को न्यू 'Note' सीरीज का नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

News

Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online

News

OnePlus 7T render images, 360-degree video leaked online
Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28

News

Airtel now offers 5 prepaid data add-on plans starting Rs 28
Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch with 48MP camera in India next month: Report
Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India

News

Sony launches new 5mm F1.8 full-frame lens in India