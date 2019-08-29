comscore Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order: Price in India, specifications
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order: Price in India, specifications and all you need to know

The Reno 2Z is a slightly affordable version of the Oppo Reno 2, which also offers quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel sensor. The phone doesn't get shark fin-style pop-up selfie mechanism, instead you'll find a standard pop-up camera module.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 9:23 AM IST
OPPO-Reno-2Z

Oppo’s latest Reno 2Z smartphone is now on pre-order in India. The company officially launched three new Reno 2 series of smartphones yesterday – the Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F. The Reno 2Z is a slightly affordable version of the Oppo Reno 2, which also offers quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel sensor. The phone doesn’t get shark fin-style pop-up selfie mechanism, instead you’ll find a standard pop-up camera module. Here’s every thing you need to know about the Reno 2Z pre-orders.

Oppo Reno 2Z: Pre-order details, Price in India

The Oppo Reno 2Z comes in one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage in India. It costs Rs 29,990. There will be two color options – Sky White and Luminous Black. The smartphone is up for pre-order through Flipkart, Amazon India, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall online stores. The company has also detailed the offline availability of this phone. The regular sales will take place from September 6.

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions: The twin sibling with quad-camera

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions: The twin sibling with quad-camera

Oppo Reno 2Z: Specifications and features

The Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is also a notch-less display, but Oppo hasn’t used the shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera module on these two phones. It offers standard pop-up camera with 16-megapixel lens on the top center edge of the phone.

Internally, the handset packs MediaTek Helio P90 SoC. This comes coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. In the camera department, the Reno 2Z offers quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The phone runs Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6. The 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging is same in 2Z and all Reno 2 series phones.

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno

32990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
48MP + 5MP
